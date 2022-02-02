Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Thursday, February 3 at Beijing Winter Olympics

It’s still mostly practice on the day before the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, but today we get our first look at both of the women’s ice hockey teams expected to compete for gold yet again.

This is the seventh women’s ice hockey Olympic competition, and it has come down to Canada vs. United States in five of the six other gold medal games. Team USA won the first one (Nagano 1998) and the last one (2018 Pyeongchang), with their neighbors to the north victorious in the other four.

These teams will play each other in the round-robin of Group A on February 7th as well, but that will just help determine seeding. The Olympic tournament expands to 10 teams for women this year, with two groups of five playing a round-robin to determine seeding.

After eliminating the bottom team in each group, quarterfinals, semifinals, and a one-match final will determine who wins the gold medal. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Americans are a -115 favorite over the Canadians, who check in at -105.

Here’s a look at the full Olympics schedule for Thursday, February 3rd, organized by event.

Alpine skiing

10:00 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Men’s downhill 1st training

Curling

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 2

Australia vs. China

Sweden vs. Czech Republic

USA vs. Italy

Great Britain vs. Canada

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 3

Sweden vs. Great Britain

Australia vs. USA

Norway vs. Czechia (Czech Republic)

China vs. Switzerland

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 4

Norway vs. Canada

Switzerland vs. Great Britain

China vs. Sweden

Czechia (Czech Republic) vs. Australia

Freestyle skiing

5:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Moguls Qualification 1

6:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Moguls Qualification 1

Women’s Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Czechia vs. China, Canada vs. Switzerland

3:40 a.m. ET (Thursday): Sweden vs. Japan

8:10 a.m. ET (Thursday): Finland vs. USA

Luge

2:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Singles Training, Group B, Runs 3 and 4

3:45 a.m. ET (Thursday) Men’s Singles Training, Group A, Runs 3 and 4

5:30 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Singles Training Group A, Runs 1 and 2

7:15 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Singles Training Group B, Runs 1 and 2

Ski jumping

4:30 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Normal Hill, Official Training 1

7:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Normal Hill, Official Training 1