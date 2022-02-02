Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Thursday’s events online through NBC Sports, Peacock

On Thursday, February 3rd we will have the second day of Olympic events even though the official opening ceremony won’t be until Friday. On what is being referred to as “Day -1” we will have alpine skiing, curling, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge and ski jumping. Both curling and luge had their first events on Wednesday, but for the rest of the events, this will be their first showcase in the 2022 Olympics.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have one, you can look into getting a free trial NBC Sports Network through services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Following up their two Mixed Doubles Round Robin curling matches on Wednesday, the United States has a matchup with Italy and another with Norway on Thursday. Also, the United States women’s hockey team takes on Finland as part of the Group A Preliminary round.