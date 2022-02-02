Full women’s hockey schedule for Thursday, February 3rd in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

Prior to the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics, we will have some preliminary women’s ice hockey matches. On Thursday, February 3rd, there will be four matches highlighted by the United States taking on Finland in the final matchup of the day.

Best Bet: USA -2.5 (-140)

Rough start to the Olympics for Finland’s women’s ice hockey team as they draw the United States in the first matchup. Finland finished with the Bronze in 2018 with the Americans taking the gold. While 2.5 is heavy for a hockey matchup, the United States is going to be looking to make a statement in their first game.

Women’s hockey schedule, Thursday, February 3rd

Czechia vs. China

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Wednesday night)

TV channel: Olympics Channel

Live stream: olympics.com

Point spread: Czechia -3.5 (-115), China +3.5 (-105)

O/U total goals: O/U 6

Canada vs. Switzerland

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Wednesday night)

TV channel: USA and Olympics Channel

Live stream: olympics.com

Point spread: TBD

O/U total goals: TBD

Sweden vs. Japan

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET (Thursday morning)

TV channel: Olympics Channel

Live stream: olympics.com

Point spread: Sweden -1.5 (+190), Japan +1.5 (-235)

O/U total goals: 4

Finland vs. USA

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET (Thursday morning)

TV channel: USA

Live stream: olympics.com

Point spread: USA -2.5 (-140), Finland +2.5 (+120)

O/U total goals: 4.5

