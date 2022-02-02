Is Shaun White still snowboarding in the Olympics?

“The Flying Tomato” will take the Olympic stage for likely the final time during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

United States snowboarder Shaun White, 35, is set to compete in his fifth Olympic games and will be looking to claim his fourth gold medal in the halfpipe. The two qualification runs in the men’s halfpipe event are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 8 and 12:21 a.m. ET on Feb. 9. The three finals runs are slated Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET, 8:58 p.m. ET and 9:25 p.m. ET.

White was selected to the U.S. Olympic Team last month despite falling short of the finals in the last qualifying event. He has made the podium just once in five contests since returning from a three-year break in 2021. Once White enters the halfpipe for his qualifying run in Beijing, he will officially become the oldest male halfpipe rider from any nation in Olympic history.

White enters the event with solid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to take home his fourth gold medal. He is +600 to win gold, which is fourth in the field. Japan’s Ayumu Hirano is the odds-on favorite at +225, and he’s followed by countryman Yuto Totsuka and Austria’s Scotty James at +300.