Curling schedule for February 3rd at 2022 Beijing Olympics

We take a look at the matchups in today’s curling action, with three sessions at the Ice Cube in Beijing.

By Collin Sherwin
Sean Beighton and Victoria Persinger of Team United States compete during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre on February 02, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The action is fast and furious already in Beijing, as the curling competition continues to unfold even before the 2022 Opening Ceremonies are underway.

In Wednesday morning (Eastern Time) first day round-robin action, the United States defeated Australia, 6-5. China won 7-6 over Switzerland, which took home the silver medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The bronze medalist from those games, Norway, lost to Czechia (Czech Republic) by the score of 7-6. Great Britain got past Sweden, 9-5.

Here is the complete schedule for all curling competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Thursday, February 3rd.

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 2

Australia vs. China
Sweden vs. Czechia (Czech Republic)
USA vs. Italy
Great Britain vs. Canada

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 3

Sweden vs. Great Britain
Australia vs. USA
Norway vs. Czechia (Czech Republic)
China vs. Switzerland

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 4

Norway vs. Canada
Switzerland vs. Great Britain
China vs. Sweden
Czechia (Czech Republic) vs. Australia

