Curling schedule for February 3rd at 2022 Beijing Olympics

The action is fast and furious already in Beijing, as the curling competition continues to unfold even before the 2022 Opening Ceremonies are underway.

In Wednesday morning (Eastern Time) first day round-robin action, the United States defeated Australia, 6-5. China won 7-6 over Switzerland, which took home the silver medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The bronze medalist from those games, Norway, lost to Czechia (Czech Republic) by the score of 7-6. Great Britain got past Sweden, 9-5.

Here is the complete schedule for all curling competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Thursday, February 3rd.

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 2

Australia vs. China

Sweden vs. Czechia (Czech Republic)

USA vs. Italy

Great Britain vs. Canada

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 3

Sweden vs. Great Britain

Australia vs. USA

Norway vs. Czechia (Czech Republic)

China vs. Switzerland

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 4

Norway vs. Canada

Switzerland vs. Great Britain

China vs. Sweden

Czechia (Czech Republic) vs. Australia