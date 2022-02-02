Olympic curling schedule: Full schedule of events through medal round matches

The opening ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics haven’t even been held yet, but curling is already underway in Beijing. Matches will take place every day from Feb. 2-Feb. 20. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s competition. You can view the complete schedule here.

Odds to win it all

The US men’s team is the defending Olympic champion, but they have only the fourth-best odds to win gold in Beijing, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The US has +800 odds, which puts it behind Great Britain (+200), Canada (+225), and Sweden (+275), which won the silver medal in 2018.

The US women’s team has never medaled in the Olympics and are listed at +1000 to take home gold. Defending champion Sweden is the favorite at +250 followed by Canada (+300), Great Britain (+300) and Switzerland (+500).

When does the US play? (all times Eastern)

Feb. 2: mixed doubles vs. Australia, 7:05 a.m.; mixed doubles vs. Italy, 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 3: mixed doubles vs. Norway, 1:05 a.m.

Feb. 4: mixed doubles vs. Sweden, 12:35 a.m.

Feb. 5: mixed doubles vs. China, 1:05 a.m; mixed doubles vs. Canada, 7:05 a.m; mixed doubles vs. Czechia, 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 6: mixed doubles vs. Switzerland, 7:05 a.m.; mixed doubles vs. Great Britain, 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 9: men’s vs. ROC, 7:05 a.m.; women’s vs. ROC, 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 10: men’s vs. Denmark, 1:05 a.m.; women’s vs. Denmark, 7:05 a.m.; men’s vs. Great Britain, 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 11: women’s vs. China, 1:05 a.m.

Feb. 12: men’s vs. Norway, 1:05 a.m.; women’s vs. Great Britain, 7:05 a.m.; men’s vs. Canada, 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 13: women’s vs. Sweden, 1:05 a.m.; men’s vs. China, 7:05 a.m.; women’s vs. Korea, 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 14: men’s vs. Switzerland, 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 15: women’s vs. Switzerland, 1:05 a.m.; men’s vs. Italy, 7:05 a.m.; women’s vs. Canada, 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 16: women’s vs. Japan, 7:05 a.m.; men’s vs. Denmark, 8:05 p.m.

When does the medal round begin?

Mixed doubles: The semifinals will take place on Feb. 7. The bronze-medal match is on Feb. 8, and the gold-medal match is on Feb. 9.

Men’s: The semifinals will take place on Feb. 17. The bronze medal will be awarded on Feb. 18, and the gold-medal match is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Women’s: The semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 18. The bronze-medal match is on Feb. 19, and the gold medal will be won on Feb. 20.