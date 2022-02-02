Olympic hockey schedule: Full slate of women’s games, when US, Canada are playing, when is gold medal game

The United States and Canada have finished first or second in some order in all but one Winter Olympics since women’s ice hockey was included in the Olympic program in 1998. (the U.S. finished third in 2006). Unsurprisingly, the two nations are expected to be on the podium at the 2022 Winter Olympics when all is said and done. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event.

Odds to win it all

The United States (-115) are slightly favored over Canada (-105) to win gold, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The U.S. are the defending Olympic champions and the No. 1 team in the world, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation. Finland, which won bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics, has the third-best odds to win gold (+1400).

When are the U.S., Canada playing? (all times Eastern)

Feb. 2: Canada vs. Switzerland, 11:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: United States vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m.

Feb. 4: Canada vs. Finland, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 5: United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee, 8:10 a.m.

Feb. 6: United States vs. China, 8:10 a.m.; Canada vs. Russian Olympic Committee, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 7: United States vs. Canada, 11:10 p.m.

When are the medal rounds?

The quarterfinals (Feb. 10-12) and semifinals (Feb. 13-14) will lead into the bronze-medal match on Feb. 16. The gold medal will be won on Feb. 17.