Olympic hockey schedule: Full slate of men’s games, when US, Canada are playing, when is gold medal game

The 2022 Olympic hockey competition is fast approaching. There will be no current NHL players on the ice once the puck drops on the first men’s hockey match at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 9. But the United States and Canada will both have their sights set on upsetting the Russian team that won gold during the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event.

Odds to win it all

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) are the favorites to repeat at +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Finland, which has medaled in three of the past four Olympics at +450 to win gold. They are followed by Sweden (+550) and Canada (+700). The United States is listed at +1600.

When are the US, Canada playing? (all times Eastern)

Feb. 10: United States vs. China, 8:10 a.m.; Canada vs. Germany, 8:10 a.m.

Feb. 11: United States vs. Canada, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 13: United States vs. Germany, 8:10 a.m.; Canada vs. China, 8:10 a.m.

The US and Canada are both in Group A and will play each other in the four-country group once before moving to the knockout stages. The top two teams from each of the tournament’s four groups will advance to the quarterfinals. The bottom two teams in each group will face off in a qualification round.

When are the medal rounds?

The qualification round matches will take place from Feb. 14-15. The quarterfinals (Feb. 15-16) will lead into the semifinals (Feb. 16-17). The bronze-medal match is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 8:10 a.m. ET. The gold-medal match is scheduled for the same day at 11:10 p.m. ET.