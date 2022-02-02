Should you bet Shaun White to win gold in men’s halfpipe snowboarding event at 2022 Beijing Olympics?

The 2022 Winter Olympics will feature a familiar face on the slopes as Shaun White makes his fifth appearance at the Games. Known as “The Flying Tomato”, White’s signature event is the men’s snowboarding halfpipe and it’s the only event he’ll be competing in this time around. White finished fourth in this event at the 2014 Games but re-captured the gold medal in 2018. He also won this event in 2006 and 2010, reaching the highest possible score on both occasions. In 2010 he landed his signature Double McTwist on the second run, which was essentially a victory lap as he’d already won the gold medal. Can he win another gold medal in the event he’s dominated?

Snowboarding, men’s halfpipe winner: Shaun White +600

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, White is not the favorite and is actually listed fourth in the odds table. Ayumu Hirano (+225), Scotty Jame (+300) and Yuto Totsuka (+300) are all ahead of White when it comes to winning gold.

If White had finished off the podium in 2018, it would be smart to fade him here in 2022. However, he bounced back from that 2014 disappointment to win gold four years ago. We’ve seen some Olympic greats continue to produce despite their relatively advanced age. If there’s any athlete at the Winter Olympics who can keep that trend going, it’s White. He’s the reigning Olympic champion in this event, so this is a great bet at +600.

