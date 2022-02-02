Eileen Gu odds, freestyle skiing in 2022 Beijing Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are nearly here! With the Opening Ceremony set for Friday, February 4th, the actual games get started with curling and luge events on Wednesday, February 2nd. With the games getting started, there has been some slight controversy surrounding freestyle skier Eileen Gu. The Chinese-American athlete has dual citizenship and has chosen to compete under the Chinese flag for these Winter Games. Regardless of who she is skiing for, she is one of the best skiers in the world and all of her events will remain must-watch events.

Eileen Gu is the odds favorite to win gold in the women’s big air and halfpipe freestyle skiing events. Her odds to win slopestyle sit behind just Kelly Sidaru of Estonia (+175).

Eileen Gu freestyle skiing offerings, DraftKings Sportsbook

Freestyle skiing, women’s big air: +100

Freestyle skiing, women’s halfpipe: -250

Freestyle skiing, women’s slopestyle: +275

