Mikaela Shiffrin odds to win gold in 2022 Beijing Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin is back in action for her third trip to the winter games at the age of 25. She competed in the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, having won two gold medals and one silver in that span, and will look to add more this year competing in all five individual alpine skiing races in this year’s games.

Her first gold medal came back in the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the women’s alpine skiing slalom event — her specialty — where she became the youngest to ever bring home the gold in slalom at the age of 18. Outside of her accomplishments as an Olympian, Shiffrin has been busy crushing other milestones. Most recently, she broke Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark’s record for most career world cup victories in a single discipline. Stenmark’s record was set back in 1989 in giant slalom.

Here’s a look at current odds available for Mikaela Shiffrin on DraftKings Sportsbook in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin offerings, DraftKings Sportsbook

Alpine Skiing, women’s downhill winner: +1800

Alpine Skiing, women’s slalom winner: +110

Alpine Skiing, women’s giant slalom: +250

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.