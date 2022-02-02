 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Should you bet Chloe Kim to win gold in women’s halfpipe at 2022 Beijing Olympics?

We take a look at the odds available for snowboarder Chloe Kim on DraftKings Sportsbook at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Chloe Kim of Team United States is interviewed after her final run of the women’s snowboard superpipe final during Day 5 of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on December 19, 2021 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Kim won the event on her final run after crashing on her previous two runs. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

One of the breakout stars of the 2018 Winter Olympics was Chloe Kim, who became the youngest woman to take gold in the snowboarding halfpipe at age 17. She’s back at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to defend her title and has gold medals at the 2019 and 2021 World Championships in the same event. She’s the favorite to top the podium in Beijing.

Snowboarding, women’s halfpipe winner: Chloe Kim -250

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kim is head and shoulders above the field. The next best odds are for China’s Cai Xuetong at +600. Given her recent run of form in this event, it’s hard to bet against Kim. Back her to win gold again in 2022.

