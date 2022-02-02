Mixed doubles curling standings at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Mixed doubles curling is a bit different than the men’s and women’s team curling you’ll see at the Olympics. Instead of teams of four throwing eight stones per end, in mixed doubles you’ll see teams of two throwing five stones. The team can choose whether the male or female team member shoots the first and last stone, or the second, third, and fourth stone. Also teams will only play eight ends instead of the usual ten.

After all 10 teams play each other in a round robin format, the top four will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday, February 7th.

Here are the standings thru February 2nd for Mixed Doubles Curling at the 2022 Beijing Olympics:

China (Suyuan Fan & Zhi Ling): 1-0

Czech Republic (Zuzana Paulova & Tomas Paul): 1-0

Great Britain (Jennifer Dodds & Bruce Mouat): 1-0

United States (Vicky Persinger & Chris Plys): 1-0

Canada (Rachel Homan & John Morris): 0-0

Italy (Stefania Constantini & Amos Mosaner): 0-0

Australia (Tahli Gill & Dean Hewitt): 0-1

Norway (Kristin Skaslien & Magnus Nedregotten): 0-1

Sweden (Almida de Val & Oskar Eriksson): 0-1

Switzerland (Jenny Perret & Martin Rios): 0-1