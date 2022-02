Full list of Winter Olympic odds

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to get started on Friday, February 4, and will run for two weeks through February 20. Athletes from around the globe will flock to Beijing in pursuit of gold medals in 109 events, contained within just 15 sports.

Team USA will feature 225 athletes, which is the second-largest group ever sent to the Winter Olympics, coming very close to the 228 athletes USA sent to PyeonChang in 2018. That team won 23 medals, including nine gold medals.

While there are plenty of events to make bets on throughout the two-week Olympic run, let’s take a look at some of the most notable odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mikaela Shiffrin, a prolific alpine skier for Team USA, will be participating in several events this year in hopes of adding medals to her collection. She competed in her first Olympic games in Sochi in 2014, where she won the gold medal in the slalom. She then won another gold in the giant slalom in PyeongChang in 2018, along with a silver in the combined event. The 26-year-old will look to grab another gold or two in 2022 as she will compete in all five individual events, with her bets odds coming in at +110 to win gold in the slalom.

Norway is favored to win the most gold medals with odds at -400, and it’s no surprise as they finished PyeongChang with 14 gold medals, tied for first with Germany. Unsurprisingly, Germany comes in second in the table at +400, which could be the better bet here considering they’re capable of winning just as much as Norway, but come in with plus odds. The Americans come in at +1200 to win the most golds.

Below is a full list of odds available for the 2022 Winter Olympics at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Winter Olympics, full list of odds Sport Market Outcome Odds Sport Market Outcome Odds Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Adrian Smiseth Sejersted [NOR] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde [NOR] +250 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Andreas Sander [GER] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Beat Feuz [SUI] +300 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Blaise Giezendanner [FRA] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Bostjan Kline [SLO] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Bryce Bennett [USA] +4000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Christian Walder [AUT] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Christof Innerhofer [ITA] +3500 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Daniel Danklmaier [AUT] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Daniel Hemetsberger [AUT] +2500 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Dominik Paris [ITA] +800 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Dominik Schwaiger [GER] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Felix Monsen [SWE] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner James Crawford [CAN] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Jared Goldberg [USA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Johan Clarey [FRA] +1800 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Josef Ferstl [GER] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Kjetil Jansrud [NOR] +1600 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Marco Odermatt [SUI] +700 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Martin Cater [SLO] +13000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Matteo Marsaglia [ITA] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Matthias Mayer [GER] +600 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Matthieu Bailet [FRA] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Mattia Casse [ITA] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Max Franz [AUT] +5000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Maxence Muzaton [FRA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Miha Hrobat [SLO] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Niels Hintermann [SUI] +2500 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Nils Allegre [FRA] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Otmar Striedinger [AUT] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Ralph Weber [SUI] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Romed Baumann [GER] +6500 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Ryan Cochran-Siegle [USA] +3500 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Simon Jocher [GER] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Stefan Rogentin [SUI] +13000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Steven Nyman [USA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Travis Ganong [USA] +5000 Alpine Skiing Men Downhill Winner Vincent Kriechmayr [AUT] +850 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Albert Popov [BUL] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Aleksandr Khoroshilov [RUS] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Alex Vinatzer [ITA] +1200 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Alexis Pinturault [FRA] +2500 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Armand Marchant [BEL] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Atle Lie McGrath [NOR] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Billy Major [GBR] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Clement Noel [FRA] +450 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Daniel Yule [SUI] +2800 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner David Ryding [GBR] +5000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Erik Read [CAN] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Fabio Gstrein [AUT] +5000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Filip Zubcic [CRO] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Giuliano Razzoli [ITA] +1600 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Henrik Kristoffersen [NOR] +500 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Johannes Strolz [AUT] +3500 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Kristoffer Jakobsen [SWE] +1400 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Linus Strasser [GER] +1600 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Loic Meillard [SUI] +2500 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Luca Aerni [SUI] +5000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Lucas Braathen [NOR] +1000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Luke Winters [USA] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Manuel Feller [AUT] +550 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Marc Digruber [AUT] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Marco Schwarz [AUT] +2200 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Matej Vidovic [CRO] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Michael Matt [AUT] +6500 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Ramon Zenhausern [SUI] +2500 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Sandro Simonet [SUI] +13000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Sebastian Foss-Solevag [NOR] +600 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Simon Mauberger [ITA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Stefano Gross [ITA] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Tanguy Nef [SUI] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Timon Haugan [NOR] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Slalom Winner Tommaso Sala [ITA] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Adrian Smiseth Sejersted [NOR] +6500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde [NOR] +200 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Alexis Pinturault [FRA] +2500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Andreas Sander [GER] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Beat Feuz [SUI] +2000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Blaise Giezendanner [FRA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Broderick Thompson [CAN] +13000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Brodie Seger [CAN] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Christian Walder [AUT] +6500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Christof Innerhofer [ITA] +5000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Daniel Danklmaier [AUT] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Daniel Hemetsberger [AUT] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Dominik Paris [ITA] +2500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Felix Monsen [SWE] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Gino Caviezel [SUI] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner James Crawford [CAN] +6500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Johan Clarey [FRA] +6500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Josef Ferstl [GER] +6500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Justin Murisier [SUI] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Kjetil Jansrud [NOR] +3500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Loic Meillard [SUI] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Marco Odermatt [SUI] +135 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Martin Cater [SLO] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Matthias Mayer [GER] +750 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Matthieu Bailet [FRA] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Mattia Casse [ITA] +6500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Max Franz [AUT] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Miha Hrobat [SLO] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Niels Hintermann [SUI] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Nils Allegre [FRA] +13000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Ralph Weber [SUI] +20000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Raphael Haaser [AUT] +6500 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Romed Baumann [GER] +5000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Ryan Cochran-Siegle [USA] +4000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Simon Jocher [GER] +15000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Stefan Rogentin [SUI] +8000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Travis Ganong [USA] +5000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Urs Kryenbuehl [SUI] +10000 Alpine Skiing Men Super G Winner Vincent Kriechmayr [AUT] +850 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Andreas Sander [GER] +4000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Breezy Johnson [USA] +1000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Christine Scheyer [AUT] +5000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Corinne Suter [SUI] +800 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Cornelia Hutter [AUT] +2000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Elena Curtoni [ITA] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Ester Ledecka [CZE] +3500 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Federica Brignone [ITA] +5000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Francesca Marsaglia [ITA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Ilka Stuhec [SLO] +6500 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Jasmine Flury [SUI] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Joana Hahlen [SUI] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Kajsa Vickhoff Lie [NOR] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Kira Weidle [GER] +1200 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Lara Gut-Behrami [SUI] +1000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Laura Pirovano (ITA] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Marie-Michele Gagnon [CAN] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Marta Bassino [ITA] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Michelle Gisin [GER] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Mikaela Shiffrin [USA] +1800 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Mirjam Puchner [AUT] +1600 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Nadia Delago [ITA] +2800 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Nicol Delago [ITA] +5000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Nina Ortlieb [AUT] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Petra Vlhova [SVK] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Priska Nufer [SUI] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Ragnhild Mowinckel [NOR] +5000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Ramona Siebenhofer [AUT] +2500 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Ricarda Haaser [AUT] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Romane Miradoli [FRA] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Sofia Goggia [ITA] -200 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Stephanie Venier [AUT] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Tamara Tippler [AUT] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Downhill Winner Tiffany Gauthier [FRA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner A J Hurt [USA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Adriana Jelinkova [NED] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Alex Tilley [GBR] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Alice Robinson [NZL] +2200 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Alice Robinson [NZL] +2500 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Ana Bucik [SLO] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Andrea Ellenberger [SUI] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Andreja Slokar [SLO] +6500 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Andreja Slokar [SLO] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Camille Rast [SUI] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Coralie Frasse Sombet [FRA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Elena Curtoni [ITA] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Federica Brigno [ITA] +1200 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Federica Brignone (ITA) +1200 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Federica Brignone [ITA] +1100 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Franziska Gritsch [AUT] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Hanna Aronsson Elfman [SWE] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Katharina Huber [AUT] +25000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Katharina Liensberger [AUT] +4000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Katharina Liensberger [AUT] +2500 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Katharina Truppe [AUT] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Lara Gut-Behrami [SUI] +600 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Lara Gut-Behrami [SUI] +1000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Maria Therese Tviberg [NOR] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Maria Therese Tviberg [NOR] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Marta Bassino [ITA] +750 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Marta Bassino [ITA] +450 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Maryna Gasienica-Daniel [POL] +5000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Maryna Gasienica-Daniel [POL] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Meta Hrovat [SLO] +5000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Meta Hrovat [SLO] +3500 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Michelle Gisin [GER] +3500 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) +300 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) +250 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Mina Furst Holtmann [NOR] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Mina Furst Holtmann [NOR] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Nina O'Brien [USA] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Nina O'Brien [USA] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Paula Moltzan [USA] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Paula Moltzan [USA] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Petra Vlhova [SVK] +1000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Petra Vlhova [SVK] +850 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Ragnhild Mowinckel [NOR] +3500 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Ramona Siebenhofer [AUT] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Ramona Siebenhofer [AUT] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Ricarda Haaser [AUT] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Sara Hector [SWE] +275 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Sara Hector [SWE] +350 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Sofia Goggia [ITA] +5000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Stephanie Brunner [AUT] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Stephanie Brunner [AUT] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Tessa Worley [FRA] +450 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Thea Louise Stjernesund [NOR] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Thea Louise Stjernesund [NOR] +6500 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Tina Robnik [SLO] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Valerie Grenier [CAN] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Valerie Grenier [CAN] +6500 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Wendy Holdener [SUI] +6500 Alpine Skiing Women Giant Slalom Winner Wendy Holdener [SUI] +4000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Ali Nullmeyer [CAN] +2800 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Ana Bucik [SLO] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Andreja Slokar [SLO] +4000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Anna Swenn-Larsson [SWE] +2000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Camille Rast [SUI] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Charlotta Safvenberg [SWE] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Chiara Mair [AUT] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Erin Mielzynski [CAN] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Franziska Gritsch [AUT] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Irene Curtoni [ITA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Katharina Gallhuber [AUT] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Katharina Huber [AUT] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Katharina Liensberger [AUT] +1000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Katharina Truppe [AUT] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Kristina Riss-Johannessen [NOR] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Laurence St-Germain [FRA] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Lena Duerr [GER] +2200 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Leona Popovic [CRO] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Maria Therese Tviberg [NOR] +15000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Martina Dubovska [CZE] +13000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Maryna Gasienica-Daniel [POL] +8000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Melanie Meillard [SUI] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Meta Hrovat [SLO] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Michelle Gisin [GER] +3500 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Mikaela Shiffrin [USA] +110 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Mina Furst Holtmann [NOR] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Nastasia Noens [FRA] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Nina O'Brien [USA] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Paula Moltzan [USA] +10000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Petra Vlhova [SVK] -120 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Sara Hector [SWE] +5000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Thea Louise Stjernesund [NOR] +20000 Alpine Skiing Women Slalom Winner Wendy Holdener [SUI] +1400 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Alexandr Loginov [ROC] +1000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Anton Dudchenko [UKR] +20000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Anton Smolski [BLR] +2000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Antonin Guigonnat [FRA] +15000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Artem Pryma [UKR] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Benedikt Doll [GER] +3000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Benjamin Weger [SUI] +10000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Christian Gow [CAN] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Daniil Serokhvostov [ROC] +5000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Dmytro Pidruchnyi [UKR] +15000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Dominik Windisch [ITA] +20000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Eduard Latypov [ROC] +1000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Emilien Jacquelin [FRA] +1000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Erik Lesser [GER] +4000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Fabien Claude [FRA] +3000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Felix Leitner [AUT] +15000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Florent Claude [BEL] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Jake Brown [USA] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Jakov Fak [SLO] +20000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Jesper Nelin [SWE] +10000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Johannes Kuehn [GER] +3000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Johannes Thingnes Boe [NOR] +200 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Julian Eberhard [AUT] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Lukas Hofer [ITA] +7000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Maksim Tsvetkov [ROC] +3000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Martin Ponsiluoma [SWE] +2000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Michal Krcmar [CZE] +15000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Olli Hiidensalo [FIN] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Peppe Femling [SWE] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Philipp Nawrath [GER] +8000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Quentin Fillon Maillet [FRA] +500 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Roman Rees [GER] +10000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Said Karimulla Khalili [ROC] +10000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Scott Gow [CAN] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Sean Doherty [USA] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Sebastian Samuelsson [SWE] +600 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Simon Desthieux [FRA] +3000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Simon Eder [AUT] +20000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Sturla Holm Laegreid [NOR] +1000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Tarjei Boe [NOR] +800 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Tero Seppala [FIN] +5000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Thomas Bormolini [ITA] +10000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Tommaso Giacomel [ITA] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Vetle Sjaasted Christiansen [NOR] +2000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Vladimir Iliev [BUL] +30000 Biathlon Men 10km Sprint Winner Vytautas Strolia [LTU] +15000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Alexandr Loginov [ROC] +1100 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Anton Dudchenko [UKR] +30000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Anton Smolski [BLR] +3000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Artem Pryma [UKR] +30000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Benedikt Doll [GER] +2000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Benjamin Weger [SUI] +10000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Christian Gow [CAN] +30000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Daniil Serokhvostov [ROC] +5000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Dmytro Pidruchnyi [UKR] +8000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Dominik Windisch [ITA] +20000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Eduard Latypov [ROC] +1100 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Emilien Jacquelin [FRA] +600 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Erik Lesser [GER] +4000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Fabien Claude [FRA] +2500 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Felix Leitner [AUT] +8000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Jake Brown [USA] +30000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Jakov Fak [SLO] +20000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Jesper Nelin [SWE] +20000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Johannes Kuehn [GER] +2500 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Johannes Thingnes Boe [NOR] +300 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Lukas Hofer [ITA] +7000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Maksim Tsvetkov [ROC] +3000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Martin Ponsiluoma [SWE] +2000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Michal Krcmar [CZE] +20000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Olli Hiidensalo [FIN] +30000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Peppe Femling [SWE] +30000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Philipp Nawrath [GER] +8000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Quentin Fillon Maillet [FRA] +300 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Roman Rees [GER] +7000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Said Karimulla Khalili [ROC] +5000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Sean Doherty [USA] +30000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Sebastian Samuelsson [SWE] +600 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Simon Desthieux [FRA] +2500 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Simon Eder [AUT] +20000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Sturla Holm Laegreid [NOR] +1100 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Tarjei Boe [NOR] +1100 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Tero Seppala [FIN] +8000 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Vetle Sjaasted Christiansen [NOR] +1500 Biathlon Men 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Winner Vytautas Strolia [LTU] +10000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Alexandr Loginov [ROC] +1000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Anton Smolski [BLR] +2000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Antonin Guigonnat [FRA] +20000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Benedikt Doll [GER] +2000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Benjamin Weger [SUI] +10000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Daniil Serokhvostov [ROC] +5000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Dmytro Pidruchnyi [UKR] +5000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Eduard Latypov [ROC] +1000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Emilien Jacquelin [FRA] +900 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Erik Lesser [GER] +3000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Fabien Claude [FRA] +5000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Felix Leitner [AUT] +20000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Jakov Fak [SLO] +8000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Jesper Nelin [SWE] +30000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Johannes Kuehn [GER] +3000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Johannes Thingnes Boe [NOR] +400 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Lukas Hofer [ITA] +5000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Maksim Tsvetkov [ROC] +2500 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Martin Ponsiluoma [SWE] +3000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Michal Krcmar [CZE] +20000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Philipp Nawrath [GER] +8000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Quentin Fillon Maillet [FRA] +300 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Roman Rees [GER] +10000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Said Karimulla Khalili [ROC] +5000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Sebastian Samuelsson [SWE] +800 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Simon Desthieux [FRA] +3500 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Simon Eder [AUT] +5000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Sturla Holm Laegreid [NOR] +800 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Tarjei Boe [NOR] +500 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Tero Seppala [FIN] +3000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Thomas Bormolini [ITA] +30000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Vetle Sjaasted Christiansen [NOR] +2000 Biathlon Men 15km Mass Start Winner Vytautas Strolia [LTU] +30000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Alexandr Loginov [ROC] +1200 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Anton Babikov [ROC] +1000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Anton Smolski [BLR] +3000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Antonin Guigonnat [FRA] +10000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Benedikt Doll [GER] +3000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Benjamin Weger [SUI] +10000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Christian Gow [CAN] +30000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Daniil Serokhvostov [ROC] +8000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Dmytro Pidruchnyi [UKR] +15000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Eduard Latypov [ROC] +1300 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Emilien Jacquelin [FRA] +1000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Erik Lesser [GER] +5000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Fabien Claude [FRA] +5000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Felix Leitner [AUT] +15000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Florent Claude [BEL] +30000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Jakov Fak [SLO] +15000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Jesper Nelin [SWE] +30000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Johannes Kuehn [GER] +5000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Johannes Thingnes Boe [NOR] +380 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Lukas Hofer [ITA] +5000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Maksim Tsvetkov [ROC] +3000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Martin Ponsiluoma [SWE] +5000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Michal Krcmar [CZE] +15000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Olli Hiidensalo [FIN] +30000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Philipp Nawrath [GER] +5000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Quentin Fillon Maillet [FRA] +350 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Roman Rees [GER] +5000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Said Karimulla Khalili [ROC] +8000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Sean Doherty [USA] +30000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Sebastian Samuelsson [SWE] +1000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Simon Desthieux [FRA] +3000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Simon Eder [AUT] +10000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Sturla Holm Laegreid [NOR] +400 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Tarjei Boe [NOR] +900 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Tero Seppala [FIN] +5000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Thomas Bormolini [ITA] +10000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Timofei Lapshin [KOR] +30000 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Vetle Sjaasted Christiansen [NOR] +1400 Biathlon Men 20km Individual Winner Vladimir Iliev [BUL] +30000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Austria +10000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Belarus +5000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Belgium +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Bulgaria +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Canada +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Czech Republic +20000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Estonia +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Finland +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner France +350 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Germany +1000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Italy +5000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Japan +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Kazakhstan +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Latvia +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Lithuania +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Norway -200 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Poland +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Romania +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Russian Olympic Committee +350 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Slovakia +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Slovenia +10000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner South Korea +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Sweden +1000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Switzerland +10000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner USA +50000 Biathlon Men 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Ukraine +7000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Austria +10000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Belarus +1500 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Belguim +50000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Bulgaria +50000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Canada +40000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner China +30000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Czech Republic +10000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Estonia +30000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Finland +30000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner France +275 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Germany +2000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Italy +2000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Japan +50000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Kazakhstan +50000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Latvia +50000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Lithuania +50000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Norway +125 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Poland +50000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Romania +50000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Russian Olympic Committee +1000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Slovakia +30000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Slovenia +40000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner South Korea +50000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Sweden +275 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Switzerland +20000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner USA +30000 Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km Winner Ukraine +10000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Anais Bescond [FRA] +3000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Anais Chevalier-Bouchet [FRA] +2000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Clare Egan [USA] +30000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Denise Herrmann [GER] +3000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Dorothea Wierer [ITA] +1100 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Dzinara Alimbekava [BLR] +900 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Elena Kruchinkina [BLR] +30000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Elvira Oeberg [SWE] +300 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Emma Lunder [CAN] +30000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Franziska Preuss [GER] +1500 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Hanna Oeberg [SWE] +500 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Hanna Sola [BLR] +2000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Ida Lien [NOR] +10000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold [NOR] +2000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Jessica Jislova [CZE] +10000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Julia Simon [FRA] +1100 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Justine Braisaz-Bouchet [FRA] +1500 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Kristina Reztsova [ROC] +1500 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Lena Haecki [SUI] +20000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Linn Persson [SWE] +5000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Lisa Theresa Hauser [AUT] +2500 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Lisa Vittozzi [ITA] +10000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Mari Eder [FIN] +15000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Marketa Davidova [CZE] +3000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Marte Olsbu Roeiseland [NOR] +300 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Mona Brorsson [SWE] +2500 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Monika Hojnisz-Starega [POL] +30000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Paulina Fialkova [SVK] +30000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Selina Gasparin [SUI] +30000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Susan Dunklee [USA] +30000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Svetlana Mironova [ROC] +15000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Tiril Eckhoff [NOR] +1500 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Uliana Nigmatullina [ROC] +5000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Vanessa Hinz [GER] +20000 Biathlon Women 10km Pursuit Winner Yuliia Dzhima [UKR] +30000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Anais Bescond [FRA] +5000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Anais Chevalier-Bouchet [FRA] +2000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Baiba Bendika [LAT] +30000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Denise Herrmann [GER] +3000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Dorothea Wierer [ITA] +1000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Dzinara Alimbekava [BLR] +1000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Elena Kruchinkina [BLR] +30000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Elvira Oeberg [SWE] +450 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Franziska Preuss [GER] +2000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Hanna Oeberg [SWE] +650 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Hanna Sola [BLR] +2000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Ida Lien [NOR] +8000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold [NOR] +3000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Jessica Jislova [CZE] +8000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Julia Simon [FRA] +1000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Justine Braisaz-Bouchet [FRA] +1400 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Kristina Reztsova [ROC] +1400 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Lena Haecki [SUI] +30000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Linn Persson [SWE] +8000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Lisa Theresa Hauser [AUT] +2000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Lisa Vittozzi [ITA] +8000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Lotte Lie [BEL] +10000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Mari Eder [FIN] +20000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Marketa Davidova [CZE] +3000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Marte Olsbu Roeiseland [NOR] +350 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Mona Brorsson [SWE] +3000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Monika Hojnisz-Starega [POL] +10000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Svetlana Mironova [ROC] +10000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Tiril Eckhoff [NOR] +1400 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Uliana Nigmatullina [ROC] +5000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Vanessa Hinz [GER] +30000 Biathlon Women 12.5km Mass Start Winner Yuliia Dzhima [UKR] +20000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Anais Bescond [FRA] +2000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Anais Chevalier-Bouchet [FRA] +2000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Anna Magnusson [SWE] +10000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Baiba Bendika [LAT] +30000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Chloe Chevalier [FRA] +10000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Clare Egan [USA] +15000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Denise Herrmann [GER] +5000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Dorothea Wierer [ITA] +900 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Dzinara Alimbekava [BLR] +900 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Elena Kruchinkina [BLR] +15000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Elvira Oeberg [SWE] +400 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Emma Lunder [CAN] +30000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Franziska Preuss [GER] +2500 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Hanna Oeberg [SWE] +500 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Hanna Sola [BLR] +2500 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Ida Lien [NOR] +15000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold [NOR] +2500 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Irina Kazakevich [ROC] +10000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Janina Hettich [GER] +30000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Jessica Jislova [CZE] +8000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Julia Simon [FRA] +2000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Justine Braisaz-Bouchet [FRA] +1300 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Kamila Zuk [POL] +30000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Karoline Offigstad Knotten [NOR] +15000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Kristina Reztsova [ROC] +1300 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Lena Haecki [SUI] +15000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Linn Persson [SWE] +5000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Lisa Theresa Hauser [AUT] +1500 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Lisa Vittozzi [ITA] +10000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Lotte Lie [BEL] +20000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Lucie Charvatova [CZE] +30000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Mari Eder [FIN] +20000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Marketa Davidova [CZE] +2500 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Marte Olsbu Roeiseland [NOR] +300 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Mona Brorsson [SWE] +2500 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Monika Hojnisz-Starega [POL] +15000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Paulina Fialkova [SVK] +30000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Selina Gasparin [SUI] +30000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Stina Nilsson [SWE] +10000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Susan Dunklee [USA] +30000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Svetlana Mironova [ROC] +10000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Tiril Eckhoff [NOR] +2000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Uliana Nigmatullina [ROC] +5000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Vanessa Hinz [GER] +15000 Biathlon Women 15km Individual Winner Yuliia Dzhima [UKR] +10000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Austria [W] +10000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Belarus [W] +900 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Bulgaria [W] +50000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Canada [W] +30000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner China [W] +20000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Czech Republic [W] +5000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Estonia [W] +20000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Finland [W] +20000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner France [W] +250 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Germany [W] +1000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Italy [W] +3000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Japan [W] +50000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Kazakhstan [W] +50000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Latvia [W] +50000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Norway [W] +250 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Poland [W] +20000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Romania [W] +50000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Russian Olympic Committee [W] +1000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Slovakia [W] +30000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Slovenia [W] +50000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner South Korea [W] +50000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Sweden [W] +150 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Switzerland [W] +10000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner USA [W] +20000 Biathlon Women 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Winner Ukraine [W] +3000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Anais Bescond [FRA] +5000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Anais Chevalier-Bouchet [FRA] +2000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Baiba Bendika [LAT] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Clare Egan [USA] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Denise Herrmann [GER] +4000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Dorothea Wierer [ITA] +1500 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Dzinara Alimbekava [BLR] +700 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Elena Kruchinkina [BLR] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Elvira Oeberg [SWE] +300 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Emma Lunder [CAN] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Franziska Preuss [GER] +3000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Hanna Oeberg [SWE] +600 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Hanna Sola [BLR] +1300 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Ida Lien [NOR] +10000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold [NOR] +2000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Irina Kazakevich [ROC] +10000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Jessica Jislova [CZE] +10000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Julia Simon [FRA] +2000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Justine Braisaz-Bouchet [FRA] +700 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Kamila Zuk [POL] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Kristina Reztsova [ROC] +1000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Lena Haecki [SUI] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Linn Persson [SWE] +15000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Lisa Theresa Hauser [AUT] +3000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Lisa Vittozzi [ITA] +15000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Lucie Charvatova [CZE] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Mari Eder [FIN] +20000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Marketa Davidova [CZE] +4000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Marte Olsbu Roeiseland [NOR] +300 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Mona Brorsson [SWE] +5000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Monika Hojnisz-Starega [POL] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Paulina Fialkova [SVK] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Selina Gasparin [SUI] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Susan Dunklee [USA] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Svetlana Mironova [ROC] +10000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Tiril Eckhoff [NOR] +1300 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Uliana Nigmatullina [ROC] +20000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Vanessa Hinz [GER] +30000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Vanessa Voigt [GER] +10000 Biathlon Women 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Winner Yuliia Dzhima [UKR] +30000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Adrien Backscheider [FRA] +15000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Alexander Bolshunov [ROC] +200 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Alexey Chervotkin [ROC] +2200 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Andrew Musgrave [GBR] +25000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Andrew Young [GBR] +50000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Beda Klee [SUI] +50000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Calle Halfvarsson [SWE] +10000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Candide Pralong [SUI] +50000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Dario Cologna [SUI] +40000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Denis Spitsov [ROC] +6000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Emil Iversen [NOR] +4500 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Erik Valnes [NOR] +4000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Florian Notz [GER] +35000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Francesco De Fabiani [ITA] +5500 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Friedrich Moch [GER] +50000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Gus Schumacher [USA] +50000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Hans Christer Holund [NOR] +2500 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Iivo Niskanen [FIN] -120 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Ilia Semikov [ROC] +25000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Ivan Yakimushkin [ROC] +4500 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Janosch Brugger [GER] +15000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Jens Burman [SWE] +40000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo [NOR] +285 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Jonas Baumann [SUI] +40000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Jonas Dobler [GER] +40000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Joni Maeki [FIN] +25000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Jules Lapierre [FRA] +50000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Lucas Boegl [GER] +40000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Michal Novak [CZE] +15000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Paal Golberg [NOR] +4000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Perttu Hyvarinen [FIN] +25000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Roman Furger [SUI] +40000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Scott Patterson [USA] +50000 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner Sergey Ustiugov [ROC] +4500 Cross Country Men 15km Classic Gold Medal Winner William Poromaa [SWE] +10000 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner Canada +20000 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner Czech Republic +20000 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner Finland +1800 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner France +1800 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner Germany +6500 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner Italy +3500 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner Norway -200 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner ROC +180 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner Sweden +2500 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner Switzerland +7000 Cross Country Men 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Winner USA +15000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Alexander Bolshunov [ROC] +210 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Alexey Chervotkin [ROC] +2200 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Andrew Musgrave [GBR] +10000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Andrew Young [GBR] +40000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Andrey Melnichenko [ROC] +20000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Artem Maltsev [ROC] +13000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Calle Halfvarsson [SWE] +10000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Candide Pralong [SUI] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Clement Parisse [FRA] +30000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Darlo Cologna [SUI] +25000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Denis Spitsov [ROC] +4500 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Emil Iversen [NOR] +3500 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Erik Valnes [NOR] +4000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Federico Pellegrino [ITA] +30000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Floran Notz [GER] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Francesco De Fabiani [ITA] +4500 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Friedrich Moch [GER] +20000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Gus Schumacher [USA] +30000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Hans Christer Holund [NOR] +1400 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Hugo Lapalus [FRA] +20000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Iivo Niskanen [FIN] +5000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Ivan Yakimushkin [ROC] +4500 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Janosch Brugger [GER] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Jens Burman [SWE] +20000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo [NOR] -210 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Jonas Baumann [SUI] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Joni Maeki [FIN] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Jules Lapierre [FRA] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Kevin Bolger [USA] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Lucas Boegl [GER] +20000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Maurice Manificat [FRA] +20000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Michal Novak [CZE] +15000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Oskar Svensson [SWE] +40000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Paal Golberg [NOR] +1800 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Perttu Hyvarinen [FIN] +30000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Ristomatti Hakola [FIN] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Roman Furger [SUI] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Scott Patterson [USA] +50000 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Sergey Ustiugov [ROC] +1200 Cross Country Men Skiathlon 15/15 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner William Poromaa [SWE] +13000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Alexander Bolshunov [ROC] +9000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Alexander Terentev [ROC] +5500 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Andrew Young [GBR] +10000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Artem Maltsev [ROC] +20000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Calle Halfvarsson [SWE] +20000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Erik Valnes [NOR] +2500 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Federico Pellegrino [ITA] +1100 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Finn Haagen Krogh [NOR] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Francesco De Fabiani [ITA] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Gleb Retivykh [ROC] +6000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Gus Schumacher [USA] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Haavard Solaas Taugboel [NOR] +1400 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner James Clinton Schoonmaker [USA] +15000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner James Clugnet [GBR] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Janez Lampic [SLO] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Janik Riebli [SUI] +20000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Janosch Brugger [GER] +40000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Johan Haggstrom [SWE] +20000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo [NOR] -475 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Joni Maeki [FIN] +25000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Jovian Hediger [SUI] +20000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Juho Mikkonen [FIN] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Kevin Bolger [USA] +20000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Lauri Vuorinen [FIN] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Logan Hanneman [USA] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Lucas Chanavat [FRA] +1200 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Ludek Seller [CZE] +40000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Maciej Starega [POL] +40000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Marcus Grate [SWE] +10000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Martin Himma [EST] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Michal Novak [CZE] +20000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Ondrej Cerny [CZE] +25000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Oskar Svensson [SWE] +10000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Paal Golberg [NOR] +6000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Renaud Jay [FRA] +40000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Richard Jouve [FRA] +900 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Ristomatti Hakola [FIN] +10000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Roman Furger [SUI] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Roman Schaad [SUI] +25000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Sergey Ustiugov [ROC] +900 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Sindre Bjornestad Skar [NOR] +9000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Valentin Chauvin [FRA] +50000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Valerio Grond [SUI] +10000 Cross Country Men Sprint Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Verneri Suhonen [FIN] +50000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Austria +25000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Canada +25000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner China +25000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Czech Republic +10000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Estonia +25000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Finland +1800 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner France +1400 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Germany +20000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Great Britain +10000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Italy +1400 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Norway -330 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Poland +25000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner ROC +200 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Slovenia +25000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Sweden +2200 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner Switzerland +20000 Cross Country Men Team Sprint Gold Medal Winner USA +10000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Anamarija Lampic [SLO] +50000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Anna Comarella [ITA] +50000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Anna Dyvik [SWE] +40000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Anne Kjersti Kalvaa [NOR] +25000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Charlotte Kalla [SWE] +50000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Delphine Claudel [FRA] +25000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Ebba Andersson [SWE] +900 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Emma Ribom [SWE] +15000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Frida Karlsson [SWE] +400 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Hailey Swirbul [USA] +15000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Helene Marie Fossesholm [NOR] +25000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Jessica Diggins [USA] +20000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Johanna Matintalo [FIN] +10000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Katharina Hennig [GER] +2500 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Kerttu Niskanen [FIN] +900 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Krista Parmakoski [FIN] +2200 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Lotta Udnes Weng [NOR] +30000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Maja Dahlqvist [SWE] +40000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Natalia Nepryaeva [ROC] +1400 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Pia Fink [GER] +40000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Rosie Brennan [USA] +4000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Tatiana Sorina [ROC] +3500 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Teresa Stadlober [AUT] +20000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Therese Johaug [NOR] -285 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Tiril Udnes Weng [NOR] +20000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Veronika Stepanova [ROC] +15000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Victoria Carl [GER] +20000 Cross Country Women 10km Classic Gold Medal Winner Yulia Stupak [ROC] +3500 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Czech Republic [W] +15000 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Finland [W] +1100 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Germany [W] +2500 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Italy [W] +15000 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Norway [W] +160 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Poland [W] +15000 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner ROC [W] +340 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Sweden [W] -200 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner Switzerland [W] +15000 Cross Country Women 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Winner USA [W] +2000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Anamarija Lampic [SLO] +40000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Anastasia Rygalina [ROC] +40000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Anna Comarella [ITA] +40000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Charlotte Kalla [SWE] +25000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Delphine Claudel [FRA] +25000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Ebba Andersson [SWE] +1200 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Frida Karlsson [SWE] +320 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Hailey Swirbul [USA] +25000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Heidi Weng [NOR] +900 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Helene Marie Fossesholm [NOR] +15000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Jessica Diggins [USA] +2500 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Johanna Matintalo [FIN] +15000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Katharina Hennig [GER] +2200 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Kerttu Niskanen [FIN] +10000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Krista Parmakoski [FIN] +2500 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Lotta Udnes Weng [NOR] +25000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Nadine Faehndrich [SUI] +30000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Natalia Nepryaeva [ROC] +1400 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Patricija Eiduka [LAT] +40000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Pia Fink [GER] +40000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Ragnhild Haga [NOR] +25000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Rosie Brennan [USA] +2500 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Tatiana Sorina [ROC] +3500 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Teresa Stadlober [AUT] +4000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Therese Johaug [NOR] -225 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Tiril Udnes Weng [NOR] +10000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Veronika Stepanova [ROC] +15000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Victoria Carl [GER] +25000 Cross Country Women Skiathlon 7.5/7.5 km Classic/Freestyle Gold Medal Winner Yulia Stupak [ROC] +3500 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Canada [W] +40000 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner China [W] +20000 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Czech Republic [W] +20000 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Estonia [W] +40000 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Finland [W] +1000 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner France [W] +40000 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Germany [W] +1600 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Italy [W] +2800 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Norway [W] +600 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Poland [W] +25000 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner ROC [W] +300 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Slovenia [W] +1200 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Sweden [W] -250 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner Switzerland [W] +3500 Cross Country Women Team Sprint Classic Gold Medal Winner USA [W] +1400 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Chock/Bates [USA] +1600 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Davis/Smolkin [ROC] +15000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Fear/Gibson [GBR] +10000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Fournier Beaudry/Sorensen [CAN] +10000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Garabedian/Proulx-Senecal [ARM] +20000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Gilles/Poirier [CAN] +1100 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Guignard/Fabbri [ITA] +5000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Hawayek/Baker [USA] +15000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Hubbell/Donohue [USA] +1400 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Kaliszek/Spodyriev [POL] +20000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Kazakova/Revia [GEO] +20000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Komatsubara/Koleto [JPN] +20000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Lajoie/Lagha [CAN] +10000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Mueller/Dieck [GER] +15000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Nazarova/Nikitin [UKR] +20000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Papadakis/Cizeron [FRA] -250 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Ramanauskaite/Kizala [LTU +20000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Sinitsina/Katsalapov [ROC] +200 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Smart/Diaz [ESP] +10000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Stepanova/Bukin [ROC] +2000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Taschlerova/Taschler [CZE] +20000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Turkkila/Versluis [FIN] +20000 Figure Skating Ice Dance Winner Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu [CHN] +8000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Andrei Mozalev [ROC] +6500 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Cha Jun-hwan [KOR] +6500 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Daniel Grassl [ITA] +5000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Deniss Vasiljevs [LAT] +10000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Evgeni Semenenko [ROC] +6500 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Jason Brown [USA] +13000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Jin Boyang [CHN] +5000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Keegan Messing [CAN] +10000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Kevin Aymoz [FRA] +15000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Mark Kondratiuk [ROC] +1200 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Matteo Rizzo [ITA] +20000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Michal Brezina [CZE] +20000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Morisi Kvitelashvili [GEO] +20000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Nathan Chen [USA] -400 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Roman Sadovsky [CAN] +15000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Shoma Uno [JPN] +1000 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Vincent Zhou [USA] +2500 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Yuma Kagiyama [JPN] +1200 Figure Skating Men Single Skating Winner Yuzuru Hanyu [JPN] +550 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Barquero/Zandron [ESP] +50000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Boikova/Kozlovskii [ROC] +600 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Cain-Gribble/Leduc [USA] +10000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Chtchetinina/Magyar [HUN] +50000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Della Monica/Guarise [ITA] +20000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Ghilardi/Ambrosini [ITA] +50000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Hase/Seegrt [GER] +50000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner James/Radford [CAN] +2000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Knierim/Frazier [USA] +10000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Kops/Krasnopolski [ISR] +50000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Mishina/Galliamov [ROC] +100 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Moore Towers/Marinaro [CAN] +10000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Muira/Kihara [JPN] +10000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Peng Cheng/Jin Yang[CHN] +2500 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Sui Wenjing/Han Cong [CHN] +175 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Tarasova/Morozov [ROC] +400 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Ziegler/Kiefer [AUT] +50000 Figure Skating Pair Skating Winner Zukova/Bidar [CZE] +50000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Christopher Lillis [USA] +4000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Dmytro Kotovskyi [UKR] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Emile Nadeau [CAN] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Eric Loughran [USA] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Guangpu Qi [CHN] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Ilia Burov [ROC] +4000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Jiaxu Sun [CHN] +700 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Justin Schoenefeld [USA] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Lewis Irving [CAN] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Lloyd Wallace [GBR] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Makar Mitrafanau [BLR] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Maksim Gustik [BLR] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Maxim Burov [ROC] -140 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Miha Fontaine [CAN] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Nicolas Gygax [SUI] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Noe Roth [SUI] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Oleksandr Abramenko [UKR] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Oleksandr Okipniuk [UKR] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Pavel Dzik [BLR] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Pirmin Werner [SUI] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Sherzod Khashyrbayev [KAZ] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Stanislau Hladchenka [BLR] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Stanislav Nikitin [ROC] +1500 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Xindi Wang [CHN] +700 Freestyle Skiing Men Aerials Gold Medal Winner Zongyang Jia [CHN] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Aaron Blunck [USA] +400 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Alex Ferreira [USA] +450 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Ben Harrington [NZL] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Binghan He [CHN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Bingqiang Mao [CHN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Birk Irving [USA] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Brendan Mackay [CAN] +250 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Brendan Newby [IRL] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner David Wise [USA] +500 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Gus Kenworthy [GBR] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Haizhuo Wang [CHN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Jingbo Sun [CHN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Jon Sallinen [FIN] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Kevin Rolland [FRA] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Marco Ladner [AUT] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Miguel Porteous [NZL] +6000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Nico Porteous [NZL] +175 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Noah Bowman [CAN] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Rafael Kreienbuehl [SUI] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Robin Briguet [SUI] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Roman Egorov [ROC] +6000 Freestyle Skiing Men Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Simon D Artois [CAN] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Benjamin Cavet [FRA] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Bradley Wilson [USA] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Brodie Summers [AUS] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Cole McDonald [USA] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Cooper Woods [AUS] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Daichi Hara [JPN] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Dmitriy Reikherd [KAZ] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Dylan Walczyk [USA] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Felix Elofsson [SWE] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Ikuma Horishima [JPN] +170 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner James Matheson [AUS] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Jimi Salonen [FIN] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Jussi Penttala [FIN] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Kosuke Sugimoto [JPN] +1500 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Laurent Dumais [CAN] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Ludvig Fjallstrom [SWE] +2500 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Marco Tade [SUI] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Matt Graham [AUS] +2500 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Mikael Kingsbury [CAN] -140 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Nick Page [USA] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Nikita Novitskii [ROC] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Olli Penttala [FIN] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Oskar Elofsson [SWE] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Pavel Kolmakov [KAZ] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Sacha Theocharis [FRA] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Severi Vierela [FIN] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner So Matsuda [JPN] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Walter Wallberg [SWE] +1500 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner William Feneley [GBR] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Moguls Winner Yang Zhao [CHN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Adam Kappacher [AUT] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Alex Fiva [SUI] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Bastien Midol [FRA] +300 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Brady Leman [CAN] +4000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Carson Cook [CAN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Christopher Delbosco [CAN] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Cornel Renn [GER] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Daniel Bohnacker [GER] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner David Mobaerg [SWE] +900 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Dominik Zuech [ITA] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Douglas Crawford [AUS] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Edoardo Zorzi [ITA] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Elliott Baralo [SWE] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Erik Mobaerg [SWE] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Florian Wilmsmann [GER] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Francois Place [FRA] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Frederic Berthold [AUT] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Igor Omelin [ROC] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Jared Schmidt [CAN] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Jean Frederic Chapuis [FRA] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Johannes Aujesky [AUT] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Johannes Rohrweck [AUT] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Jonas Lenherr [SUI] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Jonathan Midol [FRA] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Jonathan Midol [FRA] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Joos Berry [SUI] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Kevin Drury [CAN] +1500 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Kirill Sysoev [ROC] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Kristofor Mahler [CAN] +4000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Marc Bischofberger [SUI] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Niklas Bachsleitner [GER] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Oliver Davies [GBR] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Reece Howden [CAN] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Robert Winkler [AUT] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Romain Detraz [SUI] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Ryan Regez [SUI] +300 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Ryo Sugai [JPN] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Satoshi Furuno [JPN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Sergey Ridzik [ROC] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Simone Deromedis [ITA] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Terence Tchiknavorian [FRA] +450 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Tim Hronek [GER] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Tobias Mueller [GER] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Tristan Takats [AUT] +900 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Tyler Wallasch [USA] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Viktor Andersson [SWE] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Alexander Hall [USA] +600 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Andri Ragettli [SUI] +200 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Antoine Adelisse [FRA] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Ben Barclay [NZL] +4000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Birk Ruud [NOR] +500 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Christian Nummedal [NOR] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Colby Stevenson [USA] +800 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Colin Wili [SUI] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Edouard Therriault [CAN] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Elias Syrja [FIN] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Evan McEachran [CAN] +1600 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Fabian Boesch [SUI] +1400 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Ferdinand Dahl [NOR] +1700 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Finn Bilous [NZL] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Henrik Harlaut [SWE] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Hugo Burvall [SWE] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner James Woods [GBR] +4000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Javier Lliso [ESP] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Jesper Tjader [SWE] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Kim Gubser [SUI] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Leonardo Donaggio [ITA] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Mac Forehand [USA] +1700 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Mark Hendrickson [CAN] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Max Moffatt [CAN] +1400 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Nicholas Goepper [USA] +1400 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Oliwer Magnusson [SWE] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Oscar Wester [SWE] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Ralph Welponer [ITA] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Samuel Baumgartner [AUT] +25000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Sebastian Schjerve [NOR] +6000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Simo Peltola [FIN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Teal Harle [CAN] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Thibault Magnin [ESP] +6000 Freestyle Skiing Men Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Tormod Frostad [NOR] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials Gold Medal Winner Belarus +2500 Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials Gold Medal Winner Canada +1100 Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials Gold Medal Winner China +100 Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials Gold Medal Winner Kazakhstan +2500 Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials Gold Medal Winner Russian Olympic Committee +200 Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials Gold Medal Winner Switzerland +650 Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials Gold Medal Winner USA +750 Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials Gold Medal Winner Ukraine +1100 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva [KAZ] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Anastasiia Prytkova [ROC] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Anastasiya Novosad [UKR] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Anna Derugo [BLR] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Ashley Caldwell [USA] +2500 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Carol Bouvard [SUI] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Danielle Scott [AUS] +700 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Emma Weiss [GER] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Fanyu Kong [CHN] +300 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Flavie Aumond [CAN] +900 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Gabi Ash [AUS] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Hanna Huskova [BLR] +1400 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Kaila Kuhn [USA] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Laura Peel [AUS] +300 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Liubov Nikitina [ROC] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Marion Thenault [CAN] +700 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Megan Nick [USA] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Mengtao Xu [CHN] +300 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Naomy Boudreau-Guertin [CAN] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Olga Polyuk [UKR] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Qi Shao [CHN] +900 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Winter Vinecki [USA] +4000 Freestyle Skiing Women Aerials Gold Medal Winner Zhanbota Aldabergenova [KAZ] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Abi Harrigan [AUS] +25000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Ailing Eileen Gu [CHN] +100 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Alia Delia Eichinger [GER] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Anastasia Tatalina [ROC] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Anni Karava [FIN] +25000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Caroline Claire [USA] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Darian Stevens [USA] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Dominique Ohaco [CHI] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Elena Gaskell [CAN] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Giulia Tanno [SUI] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Isabel Atkin [GBR] +6000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Johanne Killi [NOR] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Katie Summerhayes [GBR] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Kelly Sildaru [EST] +900 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Kokone Kondo [JPN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Lara Wolf [AUT] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Laura Wallner [AUT] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Maggie Voisin [USA] +6000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Margaux Hackett [NZL] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Marin Hamill [USA] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Mathilde Gremaud [SUI] +900 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Megan Oldham [CAN] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Sandra Eie [NOR] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Sarah Hoefflin [SUI] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Shuorui Yang [CHN] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Silvia Bertagna [ITA] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Women Big Air Gold Medal Winner Tess Ledeux [FRA] +150 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Abi Harrigan [AUS] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Ailing Eileen Gu [CHN] -250 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Amy Fraser [CAN] +6000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Anja Barugh [NZL] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Brita Sigourney [USA] +650 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Carly Margulies [USA] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Cassie Sharpe [CAN] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Chloe McMillan [NZL] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Devin Logan [USA] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Elena Gaskell [CAN] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Fanghui Li [CHN] +6000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Isabelle Hanssen [NED] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Kelly Sildaru [EST] +275 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Kexin Zhang [CHN] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Meng Wu [CHN] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Rachael Karker [CAN] +650 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Sabrina Cakmakli [GER] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Saori Suzuki [JPN] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Valeriya Demidova [ROC] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Yujin Jang [KOR] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Halfpipe Gold Medal Winner Zoe Atkin [GBR] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Alexandra Edebo [SWE] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Alizee Baron [FRA] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Anastasiia Chirtcova [ROC] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Andrea Limbacher [AUT] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Brittany Phelan [CAN] +1500 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Christina Foedermayr [AUT] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Courtney Hoffos [CAN] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Daniela Maier [GER] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Diana Cholenska [CZE] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Ekaterina Maltseva [ROC] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Elizaveta Ponkratova [ROC] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Emma Peters [GBR] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Fanny Smith [SUI] +300 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Hannah Schmidt [CAN] +1700 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Hongyun Ran [CHN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Jade Grillet Aubert [FRA] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Johanna Holzmann [GER] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Jole Galli [ITA] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Katrin Ofner [AUT] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Lucrezia Fantelli [ITA] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Marielle Berger Sabbatel [FRA] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Marielle Thompson [CAN] +800 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Mariia Dobrova [ROC] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Natalia Sherina [ROC] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Nikol Kucerova [CZE] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Rui Pu [CHN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Sami Kennedy-Sim [AUS] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Sandra Naeslund [SWE] -200 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Sanna Luedi [SUI] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Saskja Lack [SUI] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Sixtine Cousin [SUI] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Stephanie Joffroy [CHI] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Talina Gantenbein [SUI] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Women Ski Cross Gold Medal Winner Tiana Gairns [CAN] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Abi Harrigan [AUS] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Ailing Eileen Gu [CHN] +275 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Alia Delia Eichinger [GER] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Anastasia Tatalina [ROC] +8000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Anni Karava [FIN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Caroline Claire [USA] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Darian Stevens [USA] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Dominique Ohaco [CHI] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Elena Gaskell [CAN] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Giulia Tanno [SUI] +6000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Isabel Atkin [GBR] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Johanne Killi [NOR] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Katie Summerhayes [GBR] +7000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Kelly Sildaru [EST] +175 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Kokone Kondo [JPN] +10000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Lara Wolf [AUT] +5000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Laura Wallner [AUT] +20000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Maggie Voisin [USA] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Margaux Hackett [NZL] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Marin Hamill [USA] +3000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Mathilde Gremaud [SUI] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Megan Oldham [CAN] +2000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Sandra Eie [NOR] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Sarah Hoefflin [SUI] +1000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Shuorui Yang [CHN] +30000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Silvia Bertagna [ITA] +15000 Freestyle Skiing Women Slopestyle Gold Medal Winner Tess Ledeux [FRA] +275 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Bogdanov/Prokhorov [ROC] +6000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Bots/Plume [LAT] +1600 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Chmielewski/Kowalewski [POL] +30000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Denisev/Antonov [ROC] +10000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Di Gregorio/Hollander [USA] +50000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Eggert/Benecken [GER] -155 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Gitlan/Serban [ROC] +50000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Huang/Peng [CHN] +30000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Mueller/Frauscher [AUT] +2000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Park/Cho [KOR] +30000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Rieder/Kainzwaldner [ITA] +1200 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Sics/Sics [LAT] +550 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Stakhiv/Lysetskyi [UKR] +50000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Steu/Koller [AUT] +600 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Vavercak/Zmij [SVK] +50000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Vejdelek/Pekny [CZE] +50000 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Walker/Snith [CAN] +2200 Luge Mens Doubles Gold Medal Winner Wendl/Arlt [GER] +500 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Aleksandr Gorbatcevich [ROC] +7000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Alex Ferlazzo [AUS] +50000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Arturs Darznieks [LAT] +50000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Chris Mazdzer [USA] +20000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner David Gleirscher [AUT] +1200 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Dominik Fischnaller [ITA] +1600 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Duoyao Fan [CHN] +8000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Felix Loch [GER] +400 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Gints Berzins [LAT] +13000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Johannes Ludwig [GER] +180 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Jonathan Gustafson [USA] +50000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Jozef Ninis [SVK] +50000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Kevin Fischnaller [ITA] +6500 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Kristers Aparjods [LAT] +1200 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Leon Felderer [ITA] +8000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Mateusz Sochowicz [POL] +50000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Max Langenhan [GER] +700 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Nico Gleirscher [AUT] +1000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Pavel Angelov [BUL] +50000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Reid Watts [CAN] +50000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Roman Repilov [ROC] +650 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Rupert Staudinger [GBR] +50000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Semen Pavlichenko [ROC] +1100 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Tucker West [USA] +25000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Valentin Cretu [ROU] +50000 Luge Mens Singles Gold Medal Winner Wolfgang Kindl [AUT] +350 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Austria +225 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Canada +25000 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner China +50000 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Czech Republic +50000 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Germany -165 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Italy +1800 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Latvia +450 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Poland +50000 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner ROC +1100 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Romania +50000 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Slovakia +50000 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner South Korea +50000 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner Ukraine +50000 Luge Mixed Team Relay Gold Medal Winner United States +5000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Andrea Voetter [ITA] +13000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Anna Berreiter [GER] +850 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Ashley Farquharson [USA] +20000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Ekaterina Katnikova [ROC] +8000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Elina Vitola [LAT] +5000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Eliza Tiruma [LAT] +2200 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Elsa Desmond [IRE] +50000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Emily Sweeney [USA] +5000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Hannah Prock [AUT] +5000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Julia Taubitz [GER] +155 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Kendija Aparjode [LAT] +2200 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Lisa Schulte [AUT] +4000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Madeleine Egle [AUT] +225 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Makena Hodgson [CAN] +50000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Natalie Corless [CAN] +50000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Natalie Geisenberger [GER] +275 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Natalie Maag [SUI] +25000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Nina Zoeggeler [ITA] +25000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Peixuan Wang [CHN] +20000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Summer Britcher [USA] +8000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Tatyana Ivanova [ROC] +800 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Tove Kohala [SWE] +20000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Trinity Ellis [CAN] +50000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Verena Hofer [ITA] +15000 Luge Womens Singles Gold Medal Winner Viktoriia Demchenko [ROC] +5000 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Daeheon Hwang [KOR] +175 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Dajing Wu [CHN] +2200 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Farrell Treacy [GBR] +4000 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Itzhak de Laat [NED] +700 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Jens Van 'T Wout [NED] +1800 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Jordan Pierre-Gilles [CAN] +2200 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Niall Treacy [GBR] +4000 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Pascal Dion [CAN] +240 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Sandor Liu Shaolin [HUN] +1000 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Semen Elistratov [ROC] +900 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Shaoang Liu [HUN] +1000 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1000m Winner Ziwei Ren [CHN] +550 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Charles Hamelin [CAN] +500 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Daeheon Hwang [KOR] +750 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Jang Hyuk Park [KOR] +700 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Long Sun [CHN] +2800 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Pascal Dion [CAN] +500 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Sandor Liu Shaolin [HUN] +1000 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Semen Elistratov [ROC] +200 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Sjinkie Knegt [NED] +700 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Stijn Desmet [BEL] +1800 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Yuri Confortola [ITA] +4500 Short Track Speed Skating Men 1500m Winner Ziwei Ren [CHN] +275 Short Track Speed Skating Men 5000m Relay Winner Canada +300 Short Track Speed Skating Men 5000m Relay Winner China +350 Short Track Speed Skating Men 5000m Relay Winner Hungary +350 Short Track Speed Skating Men 5000m Relay Winner Italy +1300 Short Track Speed Skating Men 5000m Relay Winner Japan +1800 Short Track Speed Skating Men 5000m Relay Winner Netherlands +400 Short Track Speed Skating Men 5000m Relay Winner Russia Olympic Committee +800 Short Track Speed Skating Men 5000m Relay Winner South Korea +200 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Abzal Azhgaliyev [KAZ] +4500 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Daeheon Hwang [KOR] +900 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Dajing Wu [CHN] +170 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Denis Nikisha [KAZ] +1900 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner John-Henry Krueger [HUN] +1000 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Jordan Pierre-Gilles [CAN] +1900 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Konstantin Ivliev [ROC] +1500 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Pavel Sitinkov [ROC] +2500 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Sandor Liu Shaolin [HUN] +140 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Shaoang Liu [HUN] +650 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Steven Dubois [CAN] +1500 Short Track Speed Skating Men 500m Winner Ziwei Ren [CHN] +800 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner Canada +800 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner China +130 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner France +4000 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner Hungary +700 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner Italy +2200 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner Japan +4000 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner Kazakhstan +10000 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner Netherlands +350 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner Poland +10000 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner Russia Olympic Committee +700 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner South Korea +250 Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay Winner United States +4500 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1000m Winner Arianna Fontana [ITA] +1000 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1000m Winner Courtney Sarault [CAN] +700 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1000m Winner Ekaterina Efremenkova [ROC] +2800 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1000m Winner Kristen Santos [USA] +500 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1000m Winner Lee Yubin [KOR] +1700 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1000m Winner Minjeong Choi [KOR] +600 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1000m Winner Natalia Maliszewska [POL] +1000 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1000m Winner Suzanne Schilting [NED] -140 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1000m Winner Xandra Velzenoer [NED] +1300 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Arianna Fontana [ITA] +1000 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Courtney Sarault [CAN] +700 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Kim Boutin [CAN] +1000 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Kristen Santos [USA] +1500 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Lee Yubin [KOR] +170 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Minjeong Choi [KOR] +600 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Qu Chunyu [CHN] +4500 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Suzanne Schilting [NED] +150 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Xandra Velzenoer [NED] +2800 Short Track Speed Skating Women 1500m Winner Yuting Zhang [CHN] +2800 Short Track Speed Skating Women 3000m Relay Winner Canada +500 Short Track Speed Skating Women 3000m Relay Winner China +400 Short Track Speed Skating Women 3000m Relay Winner Italy +800 Short Track Speed Skating Women 3000m Relay Winner Netherlands +140 Short Track Speed Skating Women 3000m Relay Winner Poland +2800 Short Track Speed Skating Women 3000m Relay Winner Russia Olympic Committee +1000 Short Track Speed Skating Women 3000m Relay Winner South Korea +200 Short Track Speed Skating Women 3000m Relay Winner United States +1100 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Arianna Fontana [ITA] +150 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Fan Kexin [CHN] +1300 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Florence Brunelle [CAN] +2800 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Kim Boutin [CAN] +170 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Lee Yubin [KOR] +1800 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Martina Valcepina [ITA] +2200 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Minjeong Choi [KOR] +1300 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Natalia Maliszewska [POL] +800 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Qu Chunyu [CHN] +1800 Short Track Speed Skating Women 500m Winner Suzanne Schilting [NED] +475 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Alexander Gassner [GER] +800 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Alexander Schlintner [AUT] +10000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Alexander Tretiakov [ROC] +600 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Amedeo Bagnis [ITA] +5000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Ander Mirambell [ESP] +10000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Andrew Blaser [USA] +10000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Axel Jungk [GER] +500 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Basil Sieber [SUI] +10000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Blake Enzie [CAN] +10000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Christopher Grotheer [GER] +500 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Evgeniy Rukosuev [ROC] +600 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Marcus Wyatt [GBR] +5000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Martins Dukurs [LAT] +200 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Matt Weston [GBR] +1000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Mattia Gaspari [ITA] +5000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Nathan Crumpton [ASM] +10000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Nicholas Timmings [AUS] +10000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Samuel Maier [AUT] +5000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Seunggi Jung [KOR] +1200 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Sungbin Yun [KOR] +5000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Tomass Dukurs [LAT] +1000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Vladislav Semenov [ROC] +800 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Vladyslav Heraskevych [UKR] +5000 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Wengang Yan [CHN] +1400 Skeleton Men Gold Medal Winner Zheng Yin [CHN] +3000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Alina Tararychenkova [ROC] +2000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Anna Fernstaedt [CZE] +5000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Brogan Crowley [GBR] +10000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Dan Zhao [CHN] +15000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Elena Nikitina [ROC] +450 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Endija Terauda [LAT] +15000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Eunji Kim [KOR] +15000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Hannah Neise [GER] +2000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Jaclyn Narracott [AUS] +1000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Jacqueline Loelling [GER] +900 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Jane Channell [CAN] +2000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Janine Flock [AUT] +450 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Katie Tannenbaum [VIR] +15000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Katie Uhlaender [USA] +5000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Kellie Delka [PRI] +15000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Kelly Curtis [USA] +5000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Kim Meylemans [BEL] +900 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Kimberley Bos [NED] +250 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Laura Deas [GBR] +5000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Mirela Rahneva [CAN] +2000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Nicole Rocha Silveira [BRA] +10000 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Tina Hermann [GER] +400 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Valentina Margaglio [ITA] +700 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Yulia Kanakina [ROC] +900 Skeleton Women Gold Medal Winner Yuxi Li [CHN] +15000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Andreas Wellinger [GER] +25000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Andrzej Stekala [POL] +30000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Antti Aalto [FIN] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Anze Lanisek [SLO] +2200 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Artti Aigro [EST] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Cene Prevc [SLO] +1400 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Constantin Schmid [GER] +15000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Daiki Ito [JPN] +10000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Daniel Andre Tande [NOR] +5000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Daniel Huber [AUT] +3500 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Daniel Tschofenig [AUT] +5000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Danil Sadreev [ROC] +10000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Dawid Kubacki [POL] +15000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Evgenii Klimov [RUS] +15000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Gregor Deschwanden [SUI] +5000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Halvor Egner Granerud [NOR] +900 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Jakub Wolny [POL] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Jan Hoerl [AUT] +2800 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Johann Andre Forfang [NOR] +6500 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Junshiro Kobayashi [JPN] +20000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Kamil Stoch [POL] +2000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Karl Geiger [GER] +400 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Keiichi Sato [JPN] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Killian Peier [SUI] +6500 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Klemens Muranka [POL] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Lovro Kos [SLO] +2200 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes [CAN] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Manuel Fettner [AUT] +6500 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Marius Lindvik [NOR] +300 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Markus Eisenbichler [GER] +1800 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Naoki Nakamura [JPN] +10000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Niko Kytosaho [FIN] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Pawel Wasek [POL] +20000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Peter Prevc [SLO] +4000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Philipp Aschenwald [AUT] +4000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Piotr Zyla [POL] +4000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Pius Paschke [GER] +15000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Robert Johansson [NOR] +4000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Ryoyu Kobayashi [JPN] +275 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Simon Ammann [SUI] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Stefan Hula [POL] +20000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Stefan Kraft [AUT] +2500 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Stephan Leyhe [GER] +5000 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Timi Zajc [SLO] +3500 Ski Jumping Men Large Hill Individual Winner Yukiya Sato [JPN] +4000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Antti Aalto [FIN] +30000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Anze Lanisek [SLO] +1800 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Artti Aigro [EST] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Cene Prevc [SLO] +2500 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Constantin Schmid [GER] +10000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Daiki Ito [JPN] +15000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Daniel Andre Tande [NOR] +6500 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Daniel Huber [AUT] +4000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Daniel Tschofenig [AUT] +6500 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Danil Sadreev [ROC] +10000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Dawid Kubacki [POL] +8000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Evgenii Klimov [ROC] +20000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Gregor Deschwanden [SUI] +10000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Halvor Egner Granerud [NOR] +1000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Jan Hoerl [AUT] +2500 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Johann Andre Forfang [NOR] +10000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Junshiro Kobayashi [JPN] +20000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Kamil Stoch [POL] +2500 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Karl Geiger [GER] +275 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Killian Peier [SUI] +5000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Lovro Kos [SLO] +2800 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes [CAN] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Manuel Fettner [AUT] +10000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Marius Lindvik [NOR] +350 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Markus Eisenbichler [GER] +1800 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Naoki Nakamura [JPN] +15000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Niko Kytosaho [FIN] +50000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Pawel Wasek [POL] +20000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Peter Prevc [SLO] +5000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Piotr Zyla [POL] +4000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Pius Paschke [GER] +20000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Robert Johansson [NOR] +5000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Ryoyu Kobayashi [JPN] +260 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Simon Ammann [SUI] +30000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Stefan Hula [POL] +20000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Stefan Kraft [AUT] +2500 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Stephan Leyhe [GER] +5000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Timi Zajc [SLO] +5000 Ski Jumping Men Normal Hill Individual Winner Yukiya Sato [JPN] +5000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Chris Corning [USA] +700 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Clemens Millauer [AUT] +1400 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Darcy Sharpe [CAN] +2500 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Dusty Henricksen [USA] +4000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Emiliano Lauzi [ITA] +5000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Hiroaki Kunitake [JPN] +1500 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Jonas Boesiger [SUI] +1200 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Kaito Himada [JPN] +5000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Kalle Jarvilehto [FIN] +2500 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Leon Vockensperger [GER] +4000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Marcus Kleveland [NOR] +1400 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Mark McMorris [CAN] +600 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Matthew Cox [AUS] +3000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Max Parrot [CAN] +600 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Mons Roisland [NOR] +800 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Nicolas Huber [SUI] +7500 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Niek van der Velden [NED] +5000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Niklas Mattsson [SWE] +3000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Noah Vicktor [GER] +5000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Red Gerard [USA] +1500 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Rene Rinnekangas [FIN] +700 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Ruki Tobita [JPN] +4000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Ryoma Kimata [JPN] +1500 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Sean Fitzsimons [USA] +3000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Sebastien Toutant [CAN] +2500 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Staale Sandbech [NOR] +7500 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Sven Thorgren [SWE] +1200 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Takera Otsuka [JPN] +700 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Tiarn Collins [NZL] +3000 Snowboarding Men Big Air Winner Vlad Khadarin [ROC] +7500 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Andre Hoeflich [GER] +2000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Ao Gu [CHN] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Ayumu Hirano [JPN] +225 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Benedikt Bockstaller [GER] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Chase Josey [USA] +4000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Christoph Lehner [GER] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner David Habluetzel [SUI] +5000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Jan Scherrer [SUI] +900 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Kaishu Hirano [JPN] +1500 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Liam Gill +10000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Liam Gill [CAN] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Liam Tourki [FRA] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Lorenzo Gennero [ITA] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Lucas Foster [USA] +4000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Patrick Burgener [SUI] +2000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Philip Louis Vito III [ITA] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Ruka Hirano [JPN] +800 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Scotty James [AUS] +300 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Seamus O'Connor [IRE] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Shaun White [USA] +600 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Taylor Gold [USA] +3000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Tit Stante [SVK] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Xiaobing Fan [CHN] +20000 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Yuto Totsuka [JPN] +300 Snowboarding Men Halfpipe Winner Ziyang Wang [CHN] +10000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Chris Corning [USA] +2500 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Clemens Millauer [AUT] +20000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Darcy Sharpe [CAN] +2500 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Dusty Henricksen [USA] +1500 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Emiliano Lauzi [ITA] +20000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Hiroaki Kunitake [JPN] +5000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Jonas Boesiger [SUI] +20000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Kaito Himada [JPN] +20000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Kalle Jarvilehto [FIN] +20000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Leon Vockensperger [GER] +3000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Marcus Kleveland [NOR] +400 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Mark McMorris [CAN] +400 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Matthew Cox [AUS] +10000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Max Parrot [CAN] +1000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Mons Roisland [NOR] +1200 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Nicolas Huber [SUI] +20000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Niek van der Velden [NED] +2000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Niklas Mattsson [SWE] +5000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Noah Vicktor [GER] +10000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Red Gerard [USA] +300 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Rene Rinnekangas [FIN] +2000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Ruki Tobita [JPN] +5000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Sean Fitzsimons [USA] +3000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Sebastien Toutant [CAN] +500 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Staale Sandbech [NOR] +1400 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Sven Thorgren [SWE] +3000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Takeru Otsuka [JPN] +5000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Tiarn Collins [NZL] +3000 Snowboarding Men Slopestyle Winner Vlad Khadarin [ROC] +20000 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Anna Gasser [AUT] +600 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Annika Morgan [GER] +1000 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Ariane Burri [SUI] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Bianca Gisler [SUI] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Brooke Voigt [CAN] +1200 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Carola Niemelae [FIN] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Cool Wakushima [NZL] +5000 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Courtney Rummel [USA] +5000 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Enni Rukajarvi [FIN] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Ge Rong [CHN] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Hailey Langland [USA] +2500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Hanne Eilertsen [NOR] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Jamie Anderson [USA] +800 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Jasmine Baird [CAN] +2000 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Julia Marino [USA] +2000 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Katie Ormerod [GBR] +1500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Klaudia Medlova [SLO] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Laurie Blouin [CAN] +800 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Lea Jugovac [CRO] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Lucile Lefevre [FRA] +4000 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Miyabi Onitsuka [JPN] +500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Reira Iwabuchi [JPN] +700 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Rina Yoshika [JPN] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Sarka Pancochova [CZE] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Tess Coady [AUS] +3000 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Urska Pribosic [SLO] +7500 Snowboarding Women Big Air Winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnott [NZL] +400 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Berenice Wicki [SUI] +10000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Cai Xuetong [CHN] +600 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Chloe Kim [USA] -250 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Elizabeth Hosking [CAN] +3500 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Emily Arthur [AUS] +10000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Jenise Spiteria [MLT] +20000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Kurumi Imai [JPN] +5000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Lee Na Yoon [KOR] +20000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Leilani Ettel [GER] +10000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Leng Qiu [CHN] +10000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Liu Jiayu [CHN] +2000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Maddie Mastro [USA] +2500 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Queralt Castellet [ESP] +800 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Ruki Tomita [JPN] +1500 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Sarka Pancochova [CZE] +20000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Sena Tomita [JPN] +900 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Shaotong Wu [CHN] +5000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Tessa Maud [USA] +15000 Snowboarding Women Halfpipe Winner Zoe Kalapos [USA] +10000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Anna Gasser [AUT] +1200 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Annika Morgan [GER] +6000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Ariane Burri [SUI] +20000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Brooke Voigt [CAN] +10000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Carola Niemelae [FIN] +20000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Cool Wakushima [NZL] +8000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Courtney Rummel [USA] +10000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Enni Rukajarvi [FIN] +2500 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Ge Rong [CHN] +20000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Hailey Langland [USA] +3000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Hanne Eilertsen [NOR] +15000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Jamie Anderson [USA] +250 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Jasmine Baird [CAN] +15000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Julia Marino [USA] +7500 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Katie Ormerod [GBR] +5000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Klaudia Medlova [SVK] +20000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Kurska Pribosic [SLO] +20000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Laurie Blouin [CAN] +1400 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Lea Jugovac [CRO] +20000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Lucile Lefevre [FRA] +20000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Miyabi Onitsuka [JPN] +2500 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Reira Iwabuchi [JPN] +2500 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Rina Yoshika [JPN] +10000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Sarka Pancochova [CZE] +20000 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Tess Coady [AUS] +700 Snowboarding Women Slopestyle Winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnott [NZL] -115 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Aleksandra Krol [POL] +2800 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Aleksandra Michalik [POL] +20000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Annamari Dancha [UKR] +20000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Carolin Langenhorst [GER] +3500 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Daniela Ulbing [AUT] +2200 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Ester Ledecka [CZE] +135 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Gloria Kotnik [SLO] +20000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Haerim Jeong [KOR] +20000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Jennifer Hawkrigg [CAN] +20000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Jessica Keiser [SUI] +10000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Julia Dujmovits [AUT] +1200 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Julie Zogg [SUI] +1400 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Kaylie Buck [CAN] +20000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Ladina Jenny [SUI] +1800 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Lucia Dalmasso [ITA] +13000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Megan Farrell [CAN] +10000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Melanie Hochreiter [GER] +4000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Michelle Dekker [NED] +8000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Milena Bykova [ROC] +3500 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Nadya Ochner [ITA] +6500 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Naiying Gong [CHN] +6500 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Natalia Soboleva [ROC] +5000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Patrizia Kummer [SUI] +5000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Polina Smolentsova [ROC] +20000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Ruxin Zang [CHN] +15000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Sabine Schoeffmann [AUT] +2000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Sofiya Nadyrshina [ROC] +400 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Theresa Ramona Hofmeister [GER] +600 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Tomoka Takeuchi [JPN] +8000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Tsubaki Miki [JPN] +3500 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Weronika Biela-Nowacyzk [POL] +20000 Snowboarding Womens Parallel Giant Slalom Winner Zuzana Maderova [CZE] +20000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Alexander Rumyantsev [ROC] +10000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Andrea Giovannini [ITA] +10000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Bart Swings [BEL] +5000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Casey Dawson [USA] +15000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Daniil Aldoshkin [ROC] +15000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Davide Ghiotto [ITA] +7500 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Davide Ghiotto [ITA] +5000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Emery Lehman [USA] +20000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Ethan Cepuran [USA] +20000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Felix Rijhnen [GER] +20000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Graeme Fish [CAN] +7500 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Hallgeir Engebraaten [NOR] +10000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Jorrit Bergsma [NED] +1000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Livio Wenger [SUI] +20000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Marcel Bosker [NED] +10000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Michele Malfatti [ITA] +15000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Nils van der Poel [SWE] -400 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Patrick Beckert [GER] +7500 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Patrick Roest [NED] +350 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Patrick Roest {NED] +350 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Ruslan Zakharov [ROC] +10000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Ryosuke Tsuchiya [JPN] +20000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Seitaro Ichinohe [JPN] +15000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Sergei Trofimov [ROC] +4000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Sven Kramer [NED] +2000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Sven Kramer {NED] +2000 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Sverre Lunde Pedersen [NOR] +7500 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Ted-Jan Bloemen [CAN] +500 Speed Skating Men 5000m Gold Medal Winner Viktor Hald Thorup [DEN] +20000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Adake Ahena Er [CHN] +20000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Alexa Scott [CAN] +15000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Antoinette de Jong [NED] +800 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Ayano Sato [JPN] +1000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Brittany Bowe [USA] +300 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Daria Kachanova [ROC] +15000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Ekaterina Sloeva [BLR] +10000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Elena Sokhryakova [ROC] +15000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Elizaveta Golubeva [ROC] +2000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Ellia Smeding [GBR] +20000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Evgeniia Lalenkova [ROC] +3000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Francesca Lollobrigida [ITA] +4000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Ireen Wust [NED] +400 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Irene Schouten [NED] +5000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Ivanie Blondin [CAN] +4000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Karolina Bosiek [POL] +15000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Kimi Goetz [USA] +10000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Maddison Pearman [CAN] +15000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Magdalena Czyszczon [POL] +20000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Marijke Groenewoud [NED] +10000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Marit Fjellanger Boehm [NOR] +20000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Maryna Zuyeva [BLR] +10000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Mei Han [CHN] +7500 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Mia Kilburg [USA] +10000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Michelle Uhrig [GER] +20000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Miho Takagi [JPN] +100 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Nadezhda Morozova [KAZ] +4000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Nana Takagi [JPN] +5000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Nao Kodaira [JPN] +5000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Natalia Czerwonka [POL] +7500 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Nikola Zdrahalova [CZE] +7500 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Qi Yin [CHN] +10000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Qishi Li [CHN] +10000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Ragne Wiklund [NOR] +3000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Sandrine Tas [BEL] +20000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Sofie Karoline Haugen [ NOR] +20000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Yekaterina Aidova [KAZ] +10000 Speed Skating Women 1500m Gold Medal Winner Yu Ting Huang [TPE] +10000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Adake Ahena Er [CHN] +20000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Alexa Scott [CAN] +20000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Anastasiia Grigoreva [ROC] +20000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Antoinette de Jong [ NED] +700 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Antoinette de Jong [NED] +700 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Ayano Sato [JPN] +10000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Carlijn Achtereekte [NED] +2000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Claudia Pechstein [GER] +7500 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Evgeniia Lalenkova [ROC] +5000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Francesca Lollobrigida [ITA] +2000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Ireen Wust [NED] +3000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Irene Schouten [NED] -225 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Isabelle Weidemann [CAN] +1000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Ivanie Blondin [CAN] +5000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Martina Sablikova [CZE] +900 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Maryna Zuyeva [BLR] +7500 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Mei Han [CHN] +10000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Mia Kilburg [USA] +15000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Miho Takagi [JPN] +5000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Nadezhda Morozova [KAZ] +10000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Nana Takagi [JPN] +7500 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Natalia Voronina [ROC] +4000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Nikola Zdrahalova [CZE] +15000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Qi Yin [CAN] +20000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Ragne Wiklund [NOR] +1500 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Sofie Karoline Haugen [NOR] +15000 Speed Skating Women 3000m Gold Medal Winner Valerie Maltais [CAN] +10000 Winter Olympic 2022 Canada Gold Medals Over 7.5 -115 Winter Olympic 2022 Canada Gold Medals Under 7.5 -115 Winter Olympic 2022 Germany Gold Medals Over 10.5 -115 Winter Olympic 2022 Germany Gold Medals Under 10.5 -115 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Austria +40000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Canada +1200 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals China +2000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Finland +100000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals France +15000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Germany +400 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Italy +50000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Japan +20000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Netherlands +4000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Norway -400 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Poland +100000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals ROC +750 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals South Korea +30000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Sweden +6500 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals Switzerland +40000 Winter Olympic 2022 Most Gold Medals USA +1200 Winter Olympic 2022 Netherlands Gold Medals Over 9.5 -105 Winter Olympic 2022 Netherlands Gold Medals Under 9.5 -135 Winter Olympic 2022 Norway Gold Medals Over 22.5 -115 Winter Olympic 2022 Norway Gold Medals Under 22.5 -115 Winter Olympic 2022 USA Gold Medals Over 10.5 -110 Winter Olympic 2022 USA Gold Medals Over 8.5 -110 Winter Olympic 2022 USA Gold Medals Over 9.5 +120 Winter Olympic 2022 USA Gold Medals Under 10.5 -110 Winter Olympic 2022 USA Gold Medals Under 8.5 -110 Winter Olympic 2022 USA Gold Medals Under 9.5 -155

