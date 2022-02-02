Olympic hockey standings: Women’s groups and overall standings for preliminary play

With the return of the Winter Olympics, we are getting closer to Women’s Ice Hockey action! The events for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are set to get started on Wednesday, February 2nd with curling and the luge. The Opening Ceremony will be on Friday, February 4th, but Women’s Ice Hockey gets started right in the middle on February 3rd.

The Czech Republic will take on China in the first matchup of the Group B Preliminary Round. Canada will take on Switzerland and the United States will play Finland in the first day of action. It gets going on Thursday in Beijing, but overnight Wednesday into Thursday in the United States.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, the United States won the gold medal with Canada winning the silver, Finland winning the bronze and the ROC coming in fourth place. For 2022, Team USA is the -115 favorites followed closely by Canada with -105 odds. Finland (+1400), ROC (+3500) and Japan (+5000) round out the top-five at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be updating standings throughout the next two weeks until the preliminary pool play wraps and the medal round bracket is settled.

Group A

1. United States, 0-0-0-0

2. Canada, 0-0-0-0

3. Finland, 0-0-0-0

4. ROC, 0-0-0-0

5. Switzerland, 0-0-0-0

Group B

1. Japan, 0-0-0-0

2. Czech Republic, 0-0-0-0

3. Sweden, 0-0-0-0

4. Denmark, 0-0-0-0

5. China, 0-0-0-0