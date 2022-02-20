Finnish cross-country skier suffers ‘frozen penis’ during men’s Olympic mass start race

The Winter Olympics bring plenty of difficulty from the elements given the very nature of winter, and in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, it brought an unfortunate injury during a cross-country skiing event. The men’s mass start race was shortened from 50km to 30km due to frostbite concerns, but that did not prevent Finland’s Remi Lindholm from suffering a cold-related injury.

Lindholm told Finnish media after the race that he suffered some freezing of his penis during the race (via Reuters).

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished (the men’s Olympic 50km race) ... it was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through.”

The race had been shortened due to the cold and Lindholm had to stick a heat pack down there to thaw it out. He finished the course with a time of 1:15:55.6, and it was enough for it freeze for a second time this year. Per Reuters, it happened in a Ruka, Finland race last year. He might want either change sports or work on his approach because that just seems brutal.

Lindholm finished in the 61-skier field. The ROC claimed gold and silver thanks to Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin, while Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger won the bronze medal.