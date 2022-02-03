How to watch 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on TV, via live stream

The 2022 Winter Olympics are gearing up to begin, and Friday, February 4th will bring the official Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Games. The Ceremony will take place at the Beijing National Stadium in Beijing, China. This won’t be the first time that Beijing played host to the games as the 2008 Summer Olympic games came from Beijing. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is expected to be tough to one-up the spectacle from what we saw 14 years ago, but China promises a historic ceremony that not only is Covid safe, but shows off the environmental strides made by the county.

Foreign fans and most of the local spectators will not be allowed in the arena due to COVID-19 precautions. The U.S and some of its allies have announced a diplomatic boycott due to their criticism of China’s human rights record.

You can catch the Opening Ceremonies live on the USA Network, NBC and the Olympic Channel bright and early at 6:30 a.m. ET on February 4th. For those that are wanting to sleep in that morning, it will be re-aired both at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 4th and 12:38 a.m. ET on February 5th.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. You can also look into a free trial for the Peacock app. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

The opening ceremony is expected to last about one hour and forty minutes and it will be directed by filmmaker Zhang Yimou who was in charge of directing the 2008 opening ceremony. The National Stadium won’t host any of the events, but it is going to feature the opening and the closing ceremonies. The events will take place in Yanqing and Zhangjiakou which are both northwest of Beijing.