Which countries have won the most Olympic gold medals and overall medals?

We take a look at the history of the Olympics and which countries have won the most gold medals as well as the most overall medals.

By TeddyRicketson and Collin Sherwin
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States poses for a portrait with her two medals, Gold in Giant Slalom and Silver in Alpine Combined on the Today Show Set on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics are getting underway this week and it makes you wonder which countries have fared the best in the Olympic Games. Below, we break down the medal counts by country for the overall Olympic Games (Summer and Winter combined) and then we also take a look at the gold medal counts specifically.

Historically, Norway has been the favorite for the Winter Games with the United States, Germany and Austria following in their wake. Let’s see how they can do in Beijing this year!

These medal counts include both the Summer and Winter Games (unless otherwise noted):

Total Olympic Medals

  1. United States - 2980
  2. United Kingdom - 948
  3. Germany - 892
  4. France - 874
  5. Italy - 742
  6. China - 696
  7. Sweden - 661
  8. Australia - 562
  9. Japan - 555
  10. Russia - 547

Most Winter Olympics Medals

  1. Norway - 368
  2. United States - 305
  3. Germany - 240
  4. Austria - 232
  5. Canada - 199
  6. Soviet Union - 194
  7. Finland - 167
  8. Sweden - 158
  9. Switzerland - 153
  10. Netherlands - 130

Total Gold Medals

  1. United States - 1180
  2. United Kingdom - 296
  3. Germany - 293
  4. China - 275
  5. France - 258
  6. Italy - 257
  7. Sweden - 205
  8. Russia - 196
  9. Norway - 192
  10. Japan - 183

Total Winter Games Gold Medals

  1. Norway - 132
  2. USA - 105
  3. Germany - 92
  4. Russia - 78
  5. Canada - 73
  6. Austria - 64
  7. Sweden - 57
  8. Switzerland - 55
  9. Russia - 47
  10. Netherlands - 45

