Which countries have won the most Olympic gold medals and overall medals?

The 2022 Winter Olympics are getting underway this week and it makes you wonder which countries have fared the best in the Olympic Games. Below, we break down the medal counts by country for the overall Olympic Games (Summer and Winter combined) and then we also take a look at the gold medal counts specifically.

Historically, Norway has been the favorite for the Winter Games with the United States, Germany and Austria following in their wake. Let’s see how they can do in Beijing this year!

These medal counts include both the Summer and Winter Games (unless otherwise noted):

Total Olympic Medals

United States - 2980 United Kingdom - 948 Germany - 892 France - 874 Italy - 742 China - 696 Sweden - 661 Australia - 562 Japan - 555 Russia - 547

Most Winter Olympics Medals

Norway - 368 United States - 305 Germany - 240 Austria - 232 Canada - 199 Soviet Union - 194 Finland - 167 Sweden - 158 Switzerland - 153 Netherlands - 130

Total Gold Medals

United States - 1180 United Kingdom - 296 Germany - 293 China - 275 France - 258 Italy - 257 Sweden - 205 Russia - 196 Norway - 192 Japan - 183

Total Winter Games Gold Medals