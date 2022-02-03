Which countries have won the most Olympic gold medals and overall medals?

The 2022 Winter Olympics are getting underway this week and it makes you wonder which countries have fared the best in the Olympic Games. Below, we break down the medal counts by country for the overall Olympic Games (Summer and Winter combined) and then we also take a look at the gold medal counts specifically.
Historically, Norway has been the favorite for the Winter Games with the United States, Germany and Austria following in their wake. Let’s see how they can do in Beijing this year!
These medal counts include both the Summer and Winter Games (unless otherwise noted):
Total Olympic Medals
- United States - 2980
- United Kingdom - 948
- Germany - 892
- France - 874
- Italy - 742
- China - 696
- Sweden - 661
- Australia - 562
- Japan - 555
- Russia - 547
Most Winter Olympics Medals
- Norway - 368
- United States - 305
- Germany - 240
- Austria - 232
- Canada - 199
- Soviet Union - 194
- Finland - 167
- Sweden - 158
- Switzerland - 153
- Netherlands - 130
Total Gold Medals
- United States - 1180
- United Kingdom - 296
- Germany - 293
- China - 275
- France - 258
- Italy - 257
- Sweden - 205
- Russia - 196
- Norway - 192
- Japan - 183
Total Winter Games Gold Medals
- Norway - 132
- USA - 105
- Germany - 92
- Russia - 78
- Canada - 73
- Austria - 64
- Sweden - 57
- Switzerland - 55
- Russia - 47
- Netherlands - 45