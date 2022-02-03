What time does the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony start

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to get underway from Beijing, China and the Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, February 4th from the Beijing National Stadium in Beijing, China. This will be the second Olympics hosted by Beijing as they played host for the 2008 Summer Olympics. This will be the second Olympics that is affected by COVID-19, but officials in Beijing are assuring everyone that the Opening Ceremony will be as grand as usual.

This year’s Opening Ceremony will be a little different for the American viewing audience. Beijing is 13 hours later than Eastern Time in the United States. That means the early evening Opening Ceremony in Beijing will be happening live at breakfast time in the US. Normally, NBC will handle that kind of time difference by simply airing the Opening Ceremony on tape delay across the US. They didn’t do that last year, and they are not doing the tape delay this year either.

For the second time, NBC will offer a live broadcast of the Ceremony in the morning when it is live. The Opening Ceremony gets started at 7:30 p.m. in Beijing, which is 6:30 a.m. ET in the US. NBC, USA Network, and the Olympics Channel will all air a live presentation of the ceremony. NBC will then offer a primetime version of the Opening Ceremony starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 4th and they will re-air the coverage at 12:38 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 5th.