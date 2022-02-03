 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Olympics schedule 2022: Event times and TV schedule for Friday, February 4 at Beijing Winter Olympics

We take a look at the full schedule of events on the slate for Friday, February 4th at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

By kate.magdziuk
Performers for Beijing 2022 during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The first Friday of the Olympics also doubles as basically a half-day of school, as all the competition and training comes to a stop earlier in the day than usual. That’s so as many athletes as possible can attend the Opening Ceremonies, which will take place at the Bird’s Nest in Beijing.

The Bird’s Nest was also the host for the 2008 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies, considered to be the most incredible spectacles ever broadcast to the world. If you’ve never seen it or forgotten, watch at least the first 15 minutes here.

The Chinese Communist Party considered this their commercial to the world, and while it remains controversial, it was something that wouldn’t ever be forgotten. What they choose to do as a follow-up in the middle of a global pandemic, we’ll just have to wait and watch.

Full Olympics schedule for Friday, February 4th by event

Opening Ceremonies

Friday, February 4th, 6:30 a.m. ET

Alpine skiing

10:00 p.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s downhill, second training

Curling

7:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 5

Sweden vs. Australia
Canada vs. Switzerland
Italy vs. Norway

12:35 a.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 6

Czechia vs. Italy
China vs. Canada
Great Britain vs. Australia
Sweden vs. USA

Figure Skating

8:55 p.m. (Thursday) Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program
10:35 p.m. (Thursday) Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance
12:15 a.m. (Friday) Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program

Women’s Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday): Denmark vs. China
11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday): ROC vs. Switzerland

Luge

8:00 p.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Singles Training, Run 5
9:45 p.m. ET (Thursday) Men’s Singles Training, Run 6

Ski Jumping

10:00 p.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Normal Hill Training 2
1:00 a.m. ET (Friday) Men’s Normal Hill Training 2

More From DraftKings Nation