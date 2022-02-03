Olympics schedule 2022: Event times and TV schedule for Friday, February 4 at Beijing Winter Olympics

The first Friday of the Olympics also doubles as basically a half-day of school, as all the competition and training comes to a stop earlier in the day than usual. That’s so as many athletes as possible can attend the Opening Ceremonies, which will take place at the Bird’s Nest in Beijing.

The Bird’s Nest was also the host for the 2008 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies, considered to be the most incredible spectacles ever broadcast to the world. If you’ve never seen it or forgotten, watch at least the first 15 minutes here.

The Chinese Communist Party considered this their commercial to the world, and while it remains controversial, it was something that wouldn’t ever be forgotten. What they choose to do as a follow-up in the middle of a global pandemic, we’ll just have to wait and watch.

Full Olympics schedule for Friday, February 4th by event

Opening Ceremonies

Friday, February 4th, 6:30 a.m. ET

Alpine skiing

10:00 p.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s downhill, second training

Curling

7:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 5

Sweden vs. Australia

Canada vs. Switzerland

Italy vs. Norway

12:35 a.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 6

Czechia vs. Italy

China vs. Canada

Great Britain vs. Australia

Sweden vs. USA

Figure Skating

8:55 p.m. (Thursday) Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program

10:35 p.m. (Thursday) Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

12:15 a.m. (Friday) Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program

Women’s Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday): Denmark vs. China

11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday): ROC vs. Switzerland

Luge

8:00 p.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Singles Training, Run 5

9:45 p.m. ET (Thursday) Men’s Singles Training, Run 6

Ski Jumping

10:00 p.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Normal Hill Training 2

1:00 a.m. ET (Friday) Men’s Normal Hill Training 2