Olympics schedule 2022: Event times and TV schedule for Friday, February 4 at Beijing Winter Olympics

The first Friday of the Olympics also doubles as basically a half-day of school, as all the competition and training comes to a stop earlier in the day than usual. That’s so as many athletes as possible can attend the Opening Ceremonies, which will take place at the Bird’s Nest in Beijing.
The Bird’s Nest was also the host for the 2008 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies, considered to be the most incredible spectacles ever broadcast to the world. If you’ve never seen it or forgotten, watch at least the first 15 minutes here.
The Chinese Communist Party considered this their commercial to the world, and while it remains controversial, it was something that wouldn’t ever be forgotten. What they choose to do as a follow-up in the middle of a global pandemic, we’ll just have to wait and watch.
Full Olympics schedule for Friday, February 4th by event
Opening Ceremonies
Friday, February 4th, 6:30 a.m. ET
Alpine skiing
10:00 p.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s downhill, second training
Curling
7:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 5
Sweden vs. Australia
Canada vs. Switzerland
Italy vs. Norway
12:35 a.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 6
Czechia vs. Italy
China vs. Canada
Great Britain vs. Australia
Sweden vs. USA
Figure Skating
8:55 p.m. (Thursday) Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program
10:35 p.m. (Thursday) Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance
12:15 a.m. (Friday) Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program
Women’s Ice Hockey
11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday): Denmark vs. China
11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday): ROC vs. Switzerland
Luge
8:00 p.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Singles Training, Run 5
9:45 p.m. ET (Thursday) Men’s Singles Training, Run 6
Ski Jumping
10:00 p.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Normal Hill Training 2
1:00 a.m. ET (Friday) Men’s Normal Hill Training 2