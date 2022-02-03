How many countries will compete in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?

The 2022 Winter Olympics get started this week. On Friday, February 4th the Opening Ceremony will take place, but the events of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games started on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Beijing, China will play host, becoming the first city to host both a Winter Olympics and a Summer Olympics, which they did in 2008. The festival of sport runs until February 20th. With the Games occurring across the world, keep in mind that Beijing is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the United States. All events will air live on the Peacock streaming service, and and many will be re-aired across NBC Networks including NBC, the Olympic Channel and the USA Network.

How many countries will compete in Beijing Olympics?

The Olympics have always been a sports competition on a global scale. Athletes from across the world earn a spot to represent their home nation in the games hoping to bring pride and a gold medal back home with them.

For the 2022 Winter Olympics, there will be 91 countries represented. In 2018, Norway earned the most medals and was tied for the most gold medals. Germany came in second in the overall medal count, followed by Canada and the United States to round up the top-four.