Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Friday’s events online through NBC Sports, Peacock

Friday, February 4th represents the official opening of the Olympics with the Opening Ceremony finally occurring. “Day 0” of the Olympics is not only highlighted by the Opening Ceremony, but we will also have alpine skiing, curling, figure skating, ice hockey, the luge and ski jumping.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have one, you can look into getting a free trial NBC Sports Network through services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The United States curling team is back at it for the third day in a row as the Mixed Doubles Round Robin continues with one more match against Sweden. Men’s single skating short program, ice dance-rhythm dance and pair skating short program will be the opening figure skating events.