Full women’s hockey schedule for Friday, February 4th in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

Before the Opening Ceremony is aired here in the United States, we will have more women’s ice hockey matches. On the second day of competition for the sport, Denmark will take on China and the ROC will take on Switzerland. Denmark and China didn’t finish in the top-eight for the 2018 Winter Olympics, but the ROC finished fourth and Switzerland finished fifth.

Best Bet: ROC-Switzerland O4.5 (+100)

Switzerland was thoroughly dominated by Canada in its opener on Wednesday, going down 12-1. The sheer volume of goals in that one makes the over a favorable play as well as the ROC moneyline.

Women’s hockey schedule, Friday, February 4th

Denmark vs. China

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday night)

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Moneyline: China -125, Denmark +105

Total goals: 4.5 (Over +110, Under -130)

ROC vs. Switzerland

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday night)

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock

Moneyline: ROC -225, Switzerland +180

Total goals: 4.5 (Over +100, Under -120)

