How many athletes will compete in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics? How many from Team USA?

The 2022 Winter Olympics are kicking off this week from Beijing China. While the Opening Ceremony is set for Friday, February 4th, the Games themselves will get started on Wednesday, February 2nd with events in curling and the luge. Coverage of the Olympics will take place on NBC, the Olympics Channel and USA. Keep in mind the time difference with Beijing being 13 hours AHEAD of Eastern time here in the United States.

With the Olympics being a competition between a number of countries in the world, it is a little overwhelming to try and think of all the athletes competing. With the magnitude of the Winter Games, just how many athletes are going to be competing? How many athletes did Team USA send to Beijing to compete?

How many athletes will compete in Beijing Olympics?

91 countries will be represented in the Olympics. Overall, there will be 2,871 athletes competing in 109 events across seven sports.

How many athletes will represent Team USA, across how many sports?

Across all of the events, Team USA is made up of 225 total athletes. 115 men, 109 women and one non-binary athlete are representing the United States in the 2022 Winter Olympics. The youngest American athlete competing will be 16-year-old Alysa Liu who will compete in figure skating. The eldest athlete for Team USA is Nick Baumgartner who will compete in snowboarding at the young age of 40. There will be 31 states represented in the games.