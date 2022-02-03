Curling schedule for February 4th at 2022 Beijing Olympics

The curling mixed doubles tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics continues tonight with Session 5 and Session 6 taking place at the Beijing National Aquatics Center.
There was plenty of action during Wednesday’s schedule with 10 matches taking place for Sessions 2-4. The United States dropped both of its matches on the day, falling to Italy 8-4 and to Norway 11-6. Reigning gold medalist Canada fell to Great Britain 6-4 before defeating Norway 7-6. Host China opened the day by defeating Australia 6-5 before falling to Sweden later 7-6.
Here is the complete schedule for all curling competitions at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Thursday, February 4th.
7:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 5
Sweden vs. Australia
Canada vs. Switzerland
Italy vs. Norway
12:35 a.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 6
Czechia vs. Italy
China vs. Canada
Great Britain vs. Australia
Sweden vs. USA