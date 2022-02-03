Curling schedule for February 4th at 2022 Beijing Olympics

The curling mixed doubles tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics continues tonight with Session 5 and Session 6 taking place at the Beijing National Aquatics Center.

There was plenty of action during Wednesday’s schedule with 10 matches taking place for Sessions 2-4. The United States dropped both of its matches on the day, falling to Italy 8-4 and to Norway 11-6. Reigning gold medalist Canada fell to Great Britain 6-4 before defeating Norway 7-6. Host China opened the day by defeating Australia 6-5 before falling to Sweden later 7-6.

Here is the complete schedule for all curling competitions at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Thursday, February 4th.

7:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 5

Sweden vs. Australia

Canada vs. Switzerland

Italy vs. Norway

12:35 a.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 6

Czechia vs. Italy

China vs. Canada

Great Britain vs. Australia

Sweden vs. USA