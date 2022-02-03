 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Curling schedule for February 4th at 2022 Beijing Olympics

We take a look at the matchups in today’s curling action, with three sessions at the Ice Cube in Beijing.

By Nick Simon
Fan Suyuan of Team China competes during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre on February 2, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

The curling mixed doubles tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics continues tonight with Session 5 and Session 6 taking place at the Beijing National Aquatics Center.

There was plenty of action during Wednesday’s schedule with 10 matches taking place for Sessions 2-4. The United States dropped both of its matches on the day, falling to Italy 8-4 and to Norway 11-6. Reigning gold medalist Canada fell to Great Britain 6-4 before defeating Norway 7-6. Host China opened the day by defeating Australia 6-5 before falling to Sweden later 7-6.

Here is the complete schedule for all curling competitions at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Thursday, February 4th.

7:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 5

Sweden vs. Australia
Canada vs. Switzerland
Italy vs. Norway

12:35 a.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 6

Czechia vs. Italy
China vs. Canada
Great Britain vs. Australia
Sweden vs. USA

More From DraftKings Nation