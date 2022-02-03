 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full schedule for Figure Skating at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

We discuss the schedule for figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

By TeddyRicketson
Figure skater Kamila Valiyeva of the ROC Team at the Capital Indoor Stadium ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Beijing and Zhangjiakou from 4 to 20 February 2022 Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics are about to get underway this week. On Wednesday, February 2nd, the events begin with curling and the luge. On Friday, February 4th the Opening Ceremony will set off the games in full swing. Figure Skating will get started on Friday, February 4th, with the Men Single Skating-Short Program, the Ice Dance-Rhythm Dance, and Pair Skating-Short Program.

The youngest athlete for Team USA is 16-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu, who was the third U.S. woman to land a triple Axel in an international competition, except she did it when she was 12. Nathan Chen from Team USA will be looking for a bounce-back performance as his 2018 PyeongChang results were not what he was hoping for.

If you are going to be watching pairs figure skating, keep your eyes on Sui Wenjing and Han Cong representing China. Is Ice Dance more your style? Then, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France are who you should be watching.

Figure skating schedule, Beijing Winter Olympics

Date Start Time Location Event
Date Start Time Location Event
Fri, 4 Feb
20:55 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program
22:35 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance
0:15 Capital Indoor Stadium Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program
Sun, 6 Feb
20:30 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Team Event - Women Single Skating - Short Program
22:50 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Team Event - Men Single Skating - Free Skating
Mon, 7 Feb
20:15 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Team Event - Pair Skating - Free Skating
21:30 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance
22:35 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating
Tue, 8 Feb
20:15 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Men Single Skating - Short Program
Thu, 10 Feb
20:30 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Men Single Skating - Free Skating
Sat, 12 Feb
6:00 Capital Indoor Stadium Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance
Mon, 14 Feb
20:15 (-1) Capital Indoor Stadium Ice Dance - Free Dance
Tue, 15 Feb
5:00 Capital Indoor Stadium Women Single Skating - Short Program
Thu, 17 Feb
5:00 Capital Indoor Stadium Women Single Skating - Free Skating
Fri, 18 Feb
5:30 Capital Indoor Stadium Pair Skating - Short Program
Sat, 19 Feb
6:00 Capital Indoor Stadium Pair Skating - Free Skating

