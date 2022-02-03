Full schedule for Figure Skating at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympics are about to get underway this week. On Wednesday, February 2nd, the events begin with curling and the luge. On Friday, February 4th the Opening Ceremony will set off the games in full swing. Figure Skating will get started on Friday, February 4th, with the Men Single Skating-Short Program, the Ice Dance-Rhythm Dance, and Pair Skating-Short Program.

The youngest athlete for Team USA is 16-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu, who was the third U.S. woman to land a triple Axel in an international competition, except she did it when she was 12. Nathan Chen from Team USA will be looking for a bounce-back performance as his 2018 PyeongChang results were not what he was hoping for.

If you are going to be watching pairs figure skating, keep your eyes on Sui Wenjing and Han Cong representing China. Is Ice Dance more your style? Then, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France are who you should be watching.