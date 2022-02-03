Figure skating schedule for Friday, February 4th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

With the 2022 Winter Olympics getting underway this week, we will see the return of figure skating. The first events in the games on Wednesday, February 2nd will be curling and the luge, but figure skating will start off on Friday, February 4th. On its first day, we will see Men Single Skating-Short Program, Ice Dance-Rhythm Dance and Pair Skating-Short Program.

The Short Program is referred to as the technical program for skaters and there are more strict rules for what the skaters have to do during the run when it comes to jumps and spins. For the Ice Dance, look up highlights of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France. They are the pair to beat this year and will look to put on quite the show.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Friday, February 4th

8:55 p.m. ET (Thursday night): Men Single Skating - Short Program

10:35 p.m. ET (Thursday night): Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

12:15 a.m. ET (Friday morning): Pair Skating - Short Program