 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Figure skating schedule for Friday, February 4th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

We take a look at the full figure skating schedule on the slate for Friday, February 4th at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

By TeddyRicketson
Ice dancers Aleksandra Nazarova and Maxim Nikitin of Ukraine train at the Capital Indoor Stadium ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Beijing and Zhangjiakou from 4 to 20 February 2022. Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

With the 2022 Winter Olympics getting underway this week, we will see the return of figure skating. The first events in the games on Wednesday, February 2nd will be curling and the luge, but figure skating will start off on Friday, February 4th. On its first day, we will see Men Single Skating-Short Program, Ice Dance-Rhythm Dance and Pair Skating-Short Program.

The Short Program is referred to as the technical program for skaters and there are more strict rules for what the skaters have to do during the run when it comes to jumps and spins. For the Ice Dance, look up highlights of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France. They are the pair to beat this year and will look to put on quite the show.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Friday, February 4th

8:55 p.m. ET (Thursday night): Men Single Skating - Short Program

10:35 p.m. ET (Thursday night): Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

12:15 a.m. ET (Friday morning): Pair Skating - Short Program

More From DraftKings Nation