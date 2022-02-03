Beijing Olympics 2022 TV schedule: What TV channels are airing the Winter Olympics across NBC, USA, more

The 2022 Winter Olympics have arrived. On Wednesday morning in Tokyo and Tuesday evening in the United States, women’s soccer and women’s softball will get things going. The Opening Ceremonies are not until Friday, February 4th, but the competition begins on the 2nd (February 1st in the USA) and wraps up on February 20th.

Here, we’ll break down the TV schedule for the 2022 Olympics and how to watch along from home. For those seeking Spanish-language broadcasts, Telemundo and Universo will air coverage. The channels will offer live coverage and tape-delayed coverage in prime time.

NBC coverage

NBC is the official broadcast partner for the Beijing Olympics in the United States, with coverage airing across their networks on NBC, CNBC and the Olympic Channel.

You can live stream coverage on the NBC Olympics website and on the NBC Olympics and the NBC Sports mobile app with a valid login.

USA Network

USA Network is owned by NBCUniversal, so they’ll be a part of Olympic coverage as well.

To live stream coverage on USA Network, you can watch live on the USA Network website or using the USA App, available for iOS, Android, Roku, gaming consoles and more.

NBC Peacock

For those who don’t have a cable subscription, it’s still possible to watch Olympic coverage using NBC’s streaming app, Peacock. You can create a free account to access limited footage or upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99 for more coverage. You can stream coverage with an account on the Peacock website or the Peacock app.

Peacock Free: Live stream recaps, highlights and commentary on Olympic Channels

Peacock Premium: Access to all Olympic coverage, including live events, tape-delay replays, on-demand footage and more for $4.99