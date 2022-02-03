Brittany Bowe, John Shuster selected to carry USA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

The United States Winter Olympics team has selected speedskater Brittany Bowe and curler John Shuster to carry the flag at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Games in Beijing. This will be the third Olympics for Bowe and the third for Shuster. Bowe is the only public LGBTQ athlete to be given this honor, per Outsports.

This honor is typically given to experienced competitors, so it makes sense for Bowe and Shuster to be holding the flag. There are 225 athletes representing Team USA at the Olympics, but the country did not send an official delegation as a protest over China’s alleged human rights violations. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was originally named as a flag bearer, but she’s out due to COVID-19. Bowe is taking her place.

The opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET. Here’s how you can watch Team USA and the other countries at the ceremony and throughout the competition.