Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Saturday, February 5 at Beijing Winter Olympics

Today will see the first medals handed out of the 24th Winter Olympic Games, with of six of the 109 events being held putting athletes on the podium as of today.

The first gold will be issued in the women’s 3000-meter race in speed skating, as 27 athletes will take 7.5 laps at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, also known as the “Ice Ribbon.” And plenty of the mixed-gender events that have become so popular in the Olympic program will be contested, including ski jumping, short track speed skating, and biathlon.

Full Olympics schedule for Saturday, February 5 by event

Medal events are in bold

Alpine Skiing

10:00 p.m. (Friday) Men’s Downhill 3rd Training

Biathlon

4:00 a.m. (Saturday), Mixed Relay 4x6km

Cross-Country Skiing

2:45 a.m. (Saturday), Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Curling

8:05 p.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 7

Australia vs. Norway

Sweden vs. Switzerland

1:05 a.m. ET (Saturday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 8

China vs. USA

Czechia vs. Great Britain

Sweden vs. Canada

Australia vs. Italy

7:05 a.m. ET (Saturday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 9

Great Britain vs. Italy

Norway vs. China

Czechia vs. Switzerland

USA vs. Canada

Freestyle Skiing

5:00 a.m. Saturday: Men’s Moguls Qualification 2

6:30 a.m. Saturday: Men’s Moguls Final 1

7:05 a.m. Saturday: Men’s Moguls Final 2

7:40 a.m. Saturday: Men’s Moguls Final 3

Women’s Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. ET (Friday): Canada vs. Finland

3:40 a.m. ET (Saturday): Japan vs. Denmark

3:40 a.m. ET (Saturday): Czechia vs. Sweden

8:10 a.m. ET (Saturday): USA vs. ROC

Luge

1:36 a.m. ET (Saturday): Women’s Singles Training Group B Run 3, Run 4

3:20 a.m. ET (Saturday): Women’s Singles Training Group A Run 3, Run 4

6:10 a.m. ET (Saturday): Men’s Singles Run 1

7:50 a.m. ET (Saturday): Men’s Singles Run 2

Short Track Speed Skating

6:00 a.m. ET (Saturday) Women’s 500m - Heats

6:38 a.m. ET (Saturday) Men’s 1000m - Heats

7:23 a.m. ET (Saturday) Mixed Team Relay - Quarterfinals

7:53 a.m. ET (Saturday) Mixed Team Relay - Semifinals

8:18 a.m. ET (Saturday) Mixed Team Relay - Final B

8:26 a.m. ET (Saturday) Mixed Team Relay - Final A

Ski Jumping

0:15 a.m. ET (Saturday) Mixed Team Relay Men’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification

1:20 a.m. ET (Saturday) Mixed Team Relay Men’s Normal Hill Individual Qualification Round

4:45 a.m. ET (Saturday) Mixed Team Relay Women’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

5:45 a.m. ET (Saturday) Mixed Team Relay Women’s Normal Hill Individual 1st Round

6:35 a.m. ET (Saturday) Mixed Team Relay Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round

Snowboarding

9:45 p.m. ET (Friday) Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

10:47 p.m. ET (Friday) Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

Speed Skating

3:30 a.m. (Saturday) Women’s 3000m