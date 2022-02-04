Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Saturday’s events online through NBC Sports, Peacock

The Opening Ceremony has officially kicked off the 2022 Olympic Games and now we are on to “Day 1”. Alpine skiing, curling, ice hockey, luge, and snowboarding are all going to have regular competition days. Saturday, February 5th is also the first day of medals with the Biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, short track speed skating, ski jumping and speed skating all having medals awarded for their day’s events.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have one, you can look into getting a free trial NBC Sports Network through services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The United States women’s ice hockey team takes on the ROC in the Group A preliminary round. Snowboarding and speed skating get started off which are always entertaining to watch. The women’s speed skating event is the 3000m, so we will have to wait a little longer to see Erin Jackson compete in the 500m.