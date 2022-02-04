Full women’s hockey schedule for Saturday, February 5th in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

Let’s get ready for the third day of women’s ice hockey preliminary matches at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Today’s slate will feature the USA, which won its opening game Thursday morning over Finland. The Americans will take on the ROC. The Canadians will also be in action versus Finland and looking to follow up its 12-1 thrashing of Switzerland from Thursday. We’ll also see Sweden face Chechia and Japan battle Denmark.

Best Bet: Finland-Canada O6 (-105)

While writing this, the over on this match inched from +100 to -105. Better grab this line before the odds fall further into minus money. As stated, Canada scored 12 goals in its Olympics opener. Finland, the defending bronze medalist, is certainly a step up in class from Switzerland, but Finland also allowed five goals to the USA on Thursday. Canada might surpass this number by itself.

Women’s hockey schedule, Saturday, February 5th

Finland vs. Canada

Time: 11:10 p.m. (Friday night)

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Moneyline: Canada -3000, Finland +1200

Total goals: 6 (Over -105, Under -115)

Sweden vs. Chechia

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Moneyline: Chechia -310, Sweden +245

Total goals: 5 (Over +100, Under -120)

Denmark vs. Japan

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Moneyline: Japan -650, Denmark +450

Total goals: 4.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

ROC vs. USA

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Moneyline: N/A

Total goals: 7 (Over +105, Under -125)

