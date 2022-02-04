Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Saturday, February 5th

The opening ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics have passed and now it’s time to get down to brass tax: Let’s hand out some medals! Gold, silver and bronze will be won in six events on Saturday.

The women’s 3000m speed skating event should be very intriguing. The Netherlands swept the podium during the 2018 Winter Olympics, and gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte and bronze medalist Antoinette De Jong are back for more in Beijing. But they will have to fend off Chechia’s Martina Sablikova, who set the world record in this event in 2019.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Saturday, February 5th

Biathlon

4:00 a.m. ET Men and women’s mixed relay 4x6 km

Cross-country skiing

2:45 a.m. ET Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon

Freestyle skiing

7:40 a.m. ET Men’s moguls final 3

Short track speed skating

8:26 a.m. ET Mixed team relay - final A

Ski jumping

6:35 a.m. ET Women’s normal hill, individual, final round

Speed skating

3:30 a.m. ET Women’s 3000m