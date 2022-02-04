Curling schedule for February 5th at 2022 Beijing Olympics

We will reach the midway point of the round-robin portion of the curling mixed doubles tournament during tonight’s sessions. Ten matches are scheduled to take place at the Beijing National Aquatics Center.

In yesterday’s action, Italy notched wins over Norway and Chechia to push its record to 4-0. Italy is the only team that remains undefeated. On the other end of the spectrum, Australia fell to Sweden and Great Britain and is the only winless side in the tournament (0-5). The United States scored a much-needed victory over Sweden, 8-7, to push its record to 2-2. Defending gold medalists Canada dropped its opening match of the tournament but has now won three in a row, including triumphs yesterday over Switzerland and China.

Here is the complete schedule for all curling competitions at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Thursday, February 5th.

8:05 p.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 7

Australia vs. Norway

Sweden vs. Switzerland

1:05 a.m. ET (Saturday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 8

China vs. USA

Czechia vs. Great Britain

Sweden vs. Canada

Australia vs. Italy

7:05 a.m. ET (Saturday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 9

Great Britain vs. Italy

Norway vs. China

Czechia vs. Switzerland

USA vs. Canada