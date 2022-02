Olympic snowboarding schedule 2022: Full schedule of events at Beijing

With the 2022 Winter Olympics getting underway this week, one of the most popular events of the Games will be snowboarding. While the first events of the Olympics will start on Wednesday, February 2nd with curling and the luge, snowboarding won’t get underway until Saturday, February 5th. The snowboarding events will get started with the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle.

When looking at Team USA that will be snowboarding, there are some familiar names and athletes that need to be highlighted. The oldest athlete competing for Team USA is 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner. Two of the more recognizable snowboarders are Chloe Kim and Shaun White. Both of them rose to fame through the X-Games and both of them put their skills on display during their respective Halfpipe events.

Outside of Team USA, Yuto Totsuka representing Japan will also be an interesting athlete to watch in the halfpipe. Mark McMorris, a very successful Winter X Games competitor, will be competing in the Snowboard Slopestyle and Snowboard Big Air for Canada.