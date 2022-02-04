Snowboarding schedule for Saturday, February 5th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

With the 2022 Winter Olympics getting started this week, we are nearing the return of snowboarding for our viewing pleasure. The first events of this year's Games will be on Wednesday, February 2nd with curling and the luge and the official Opening Ceremony will be on Friday, February 4th. Snowboarding gets started on Saturday, February 5th with two qualification runs of Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has the best odds to win this event when it gets to the medal stage as the -115 favorite. Jamie Anderson (USA, +250), Tess Coady (Australia, +700), Anne Gasser (Austria, +1200) and Laurie Blouin (Canda, +1400) round out the rest of the top-five from an odds perspective in this event. These are just good names to watch at this point as we get into the qualifying runs on Saturday.

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Saturday, February 5

9:45 p.m. ET (Friday night): Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

10:47 p.m. ET (Friday night): Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2