Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-ROC women’s hockey on Saturday, February 5

The United States will take on the ROC in women’s ice hockey on Saturday, February 5th. Each team is coming off a 5-2 victory in their first game of the Preliminary Round. For the United States, they were able to handle Finland with ease, but they lost star forward Brianna Decker to a nasty injury that will see her miss the rest of the Beijing Olympics. The ROC secured their first win over Switzerland and Polina Bolgareva had a hat trick.

This matchup will air at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock. Team USA remains a huge favorite in spite of losing Decker. The puck line is -6.5 and no moneyline odds are available. The US came into the Olympics a -115 favorite to win gold at DraftKings Sportsbook while ROC was fourth with +3500 odds.

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. ROC, Saturday, February 5

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: USA -6.5 (+120), ROC +6.5 (-140)

Total goals: 7 (Over +105, under -125)