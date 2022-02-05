Full women’s hockey schedule for Sunday, February 6th in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

Women’s Ice Hockey continues on Sunday, February 6th for the 2022 Winter Olympics. On a lighter day of gameplay, there are only two matches on Sunday. China will take on Japan representing Group B and Group A will be represented by Switzerland taking on the United States.

China lost their first match but got into the win column with a 3-1 victory over Denmark. Japan faces Denmark on Saturday before meeting up with China on Sunday. Switzerland lost 5-2 to the ROC on Friday and the United States take on the ROC on Saturday before this matchup on Sunday. For the US, this is all just preliminary to their Monday showdown against fellow favorite Canada.

Women’s hockey schedule, Sunday, February 6th

China vs. Japan

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com

Moneyline: Japan -390, China +295

Total goals: 4.5 (Over +105, Under -125)

Switzerland vs. United States

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: USA -6.5 (-135), Switzerland +6.5 (+115)

Total goals: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

