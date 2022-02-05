Curling schedule for February 6th at 2022 Beijing Olympics

The mixed doubles round robin tournament is fast approaching its conclusion at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Two days of action remain and then we just immediately into the four-team knockout bracket.

On Friday night and into early Saturday in Beijing, the United States beat China and lost to Canada. Team USA is in sixth place with three matches remaining. They’ll face Czechia at 8:05 p.m. ET on Saturday and then Switzerland at 7:05 a.m. ET on Sunday morning. Both are currently sitting behind the US which puts the Americans in position to gain some ground. The US wraps up round robin play on Sunday night at 8:05 p.m. ET against Great Britan before the semifinals begin.

Here is the complete schedule for all curling competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday in Beijing, but starting Saturday night in the United States. Team USA is currently +1500 to win gold at DraftKings Sportsbook. Great Britain is the favorite at +200.

8:05 p.m. ET (Saturday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 10

USA vs. Czechia (Czech Republic)

Great Britain vs. China

1:05 a.m. ET (Sunday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 11

Norway vs. Sweden

Austria vs. Switzerland

Italy vs. China

Canada vs. Czechia (Czech Republic)

7:05 a.m. ET (Sunday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 12

Canada vs. Australia

Italy vs. Sweden

Switzerland vs. USA

Norway vs. Great Britain