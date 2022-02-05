Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Sunday’s events online through NBC Sports

The first weekend of the Beijing Winter Olympics will wrap up with seven medal events, including men’s 5000m speed skating, men’s singles luge and women’s slopestyle snowboarding.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

There are two events that should be considered priority viewing. The first is scheduled for 9:24 p.m. ET on Saturday night, when American Jamie Anderson will make her final run in hopes of capturing her third consecutive Olympic gold medal in women’s slopestyle snowboarding. Then, at 8:10 a.m. ET Sunday, the USA women’s ice hockey team, the defending gold medalists, will take on Switzerland in preliminary-round action.h