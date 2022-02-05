Figure skating schedule for Sunday, February 6th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The USA is off to a smashing start in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Through three of eight segments, the Americans are atop the standings with 28 points, two ahead of the ROC. The USA was led by men’s gold-medal favorite Nathan Chen on Friday as he posted a personal-best score in the short program. The Americans also won the rhythm dance segment thanks to the duo of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue. Wenjing Sui and Cong Han helped the host country win the pairs short program segment. The ROC finished second, and the USA finished third.

On Sunday (or Saturday night in the United States), two more segments will be decided: the women’s short program and the men’s free skate. The women’s short program should feature the ROC’s 15-year-old phenom, Kamila Valieva. She holds the current world records in the women’s short and free skate.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Sunday, February 6th

8:30 p.m. ET (Saturday) Team Event - Women Single Skating - Short Program

10:50 p.m. ET (Saturday) Team Event - Men Single Skating - Free Skating