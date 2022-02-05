Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Sunday, February 6th

The medals are now coming fast and furious at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and there are seven more medal events on tap for Sunday. Speaking of fast and furious, speed will focus of the day as gold will be won in events such as the men’s downhill, the men’s singles luge and the men’s 5000m speed skating.

If you like big air, Sunday has plenty to offer as well, with gold, silver and bronze being claimed in ski jumping (men’s normal hill, individual) and snowboarding (women’s slopestyle). Women’s slopestyle is in only its third Olympics, and the USA’s Jamie Anderson won gold in the event in 2014 and 2018. She’s back to try for a three-peat this weekend.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Sunday, February 6th

Alpine Skiing

10:00 p.m. ET (Saturday) men’s downhill

Cross-Country Skiing

2:00 a.m. ET (Sunday) men’s 15km + 15km skiathlon

Freestyle Skiing

7:40 a.m. ET (Sunday) Women’s moguls final 3

Luge

8:15 a.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s singles run 4

Ski Jumping

7:00 a.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s normal hill individual final round

Snowboarding

9:24 p.m. ET (Saturday) Women’s snowboard slopestyle final run 3

Speed Skating

3:30 a.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s 5000m