Snowboarding schedule for Sunday, February 6th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Will the USA’s Jamie Anderson accomplish a gold-medal three-peat in women’s slopestyle? We will find out Sunday in Beijing (or Saturday night in the United States). Anderson, who won gold during the 2014 and 2018 games, is the only Olympic gold medalist the event has ever known. But to get another gold, Anderson will have to best a crowded field of contenders, including 2021 world champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from New Zealand. The silver and bronze medalists from the 2018 Winter Olympics — Canada’s Laurie Blouin and Finland’s Enni Rukajärvi, respectively — are also in the competition.

Following the women, the men will hit the slopes for their first two qualification runs. The USA’s Red Gerard is the reigning gold medalist and has qualified for this event.

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Sunday, February 6th

Medal events are in bold

8:30 p.m. ET (Saturday) Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1

8:57 p.m. ET (Saturday) Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2

9:24 p.m. ET (Saturday) Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3

11:30 p.m. ET (Saturday) Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

12:33 a.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2