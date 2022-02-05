Olympic skiing schedule: Women’s giant slalom medal round date, odds, predictions

One of two technical events under the umbrella of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics, the giant slalom is the perfect blend of speed and skill for downhill skiers. Athletes navigate their way through a series of tightly spaced gates as they barrel down the mountain. Skiers make two runs in the giant slalom. Their score is based on the combined times of both runs. The women’s giant slalom at the Beijing games will be closely watched, as it figures to be especially competitive. It’s also features one of the most recognizable athletes at the games, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

Women’s giant slalom schedule

Date: Sunday/Monday, Feb 6/7

Time: Run 1 9:15 ET, Run 2 12:45 a.m.

TV channel: USA

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Gold medal odds and predictions

We’re going to be complete homers here and pick none other than Team USA’s very own Mikaela Shiffrin to take home gold in the giant slalom. She won gold in the event at the 2018 games, and she’s taken home two silver medals at the world championships during her career. Odds for her to win gold are sitting at +250.

Swedish skier Sara Hector also has +250 odds to win the giant slalom in Beijing. She’s definitely on a hot streak in the event, having won gold at the World Cup last month. She’s been competing on the world stage since 2009, and finished 10th in the giant slalom at the 2018 Olympics.

Petra Vlhová, who’s emerged as something of a rival for Shiffrin, has odds at +750 to win gold. The Slovakian skier won gold in the giant slalom at the World Championships in 2019, and she was the overall winner at the World Cup in 2021. We’re picking her to win bronze at Beijing.

All odds are courtesy of OddsShark Sportsbook.