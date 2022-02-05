Elana Meyers Taylor cleared to compete after COVID-19 positive test

Team USA Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor confirmed on Saturday morning that she has tested negative for COVID-19 twice and will be able to compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Meyers Taylor tested positive on January 29 shortly after her arrival and forced to go into isolation at a separate hotel. She was originally supposed to be the flag bearer for Friday’s opening ceremony and was replaced by speedskater Brittany Bowe after the positive test.

The Douglasville, GA, native is a three-time Olympic medalist and multi-time world champion in bobsleigh competition. She earned a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsleigh at the Vancouver games in 2010 before taking home silver at both the Sochi games in 2014 and the Pyeongchang games in 2018. She is obviously gunning for gold this time around.

The women’s monobob heats will take place from February 13-14 and the two-woman heats will take place from February 18-19.