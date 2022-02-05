Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Switzerland women’s hockey on Sunday, February 6

The United States women’s hockey team plays its second to last game of group play on Sunday morning as it prepares for a showdown with Canada late Monday evening. The US faces Switzerland with the puck dropping at 8:10 a.m. ET on Sunday, which is 9:10 p.m. in Beijing.

The US is coming off a 5-0 win over the ROC, which was their first game since losing star forward Brianna Decker to a broken ankle. The US lost her in a 5-2 win over Finland to open group play. The US was a 6.5-goal favorite against the ROC at DraftKings Sportsbook. While the US didn’t cover the spread, they spread the wealth well, with five different players scoring a goal in the win.

The US will want to avoid looking past Switzerland to their huge showdown with co-favorite Canada. USA-Switzerland will air at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock. The game will re-air at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. The puck line is -6.5 and total goals is installed at 7.5.

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Switzerland, Sunday, February 6

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: USA -6.5 (-135), Switzerland +6.5 (+115)

Total goals: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)