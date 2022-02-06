Beijing 2022 Olympics medal tracker: Every gold, silver, bronze, handed out in 2022

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will see most of the athletes that head to the Games leave with just their memories. But a select few will go home with one of the greatest prizes in world sport in an Olympic medal.

While medal counts aren’t always the best way to judge the success or failure of a country at the Games, they are a popular way to account for how a country succeeded or failed in a specific Olympiad. But always keep in mind a medal in a team sport such as ice hockey with over 20 players counts the same as one for an individual skier or luger, so the actual number of medals awarded are different than what is listed.

Below is a table tracking who has won what medals. If you click on the various medal counts, you’ll be taken to the Olympics.com official tracking page for the given nation. We’ll update the table every day, and offer some commentary for notable events, but the links will give you the most comprehensive list of each nation in each sport.