Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Monday, February 7 at Beijing Winter Olympics

We are heading into the second week of competition for the 2022 Winter Olympics. To kick off the week, we will see events in 13 different disciplines including seven medal events. We will see medals earned in alpine skiing, biathlon, figure skating, short track speed skating, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating.

Right now the ROC leads all countries with five medals, followed by Norway, Austria, and Italy with three each.

Full Olympics schedule for Monday, February 7 by event

Medal events are in bold

Alpine Skiing (updated schedule after weather delays)

8:30 p.m. ET (Sunday) Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1

11:00 p.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s Downhill

1:30 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2

Biathlon

4:00 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s 15km Individual

Curling

8:05 p.m. ET (Sunday) Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13

Switzerland vs. Norway

Canada vs. Italy

United States vs. Great Britain

Czech Republic vs. China

7:05 a.m. ET (Monday)

Mixed Doubles Semi-final

Mixed Doubles Semi-final

Figure Skating

8:15 p.m. ET (Sunday) Team Event- Pair Skating- Free Skating

9:30 p.m. ET (Sunday) Team Event- Ice Dance- Free Dance

10:35 p.m. ET (Sunday) Team Event- Women Single Skating- Free Skating

Freestyle Skiing

8:30 p.m. ET (Sunday) Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1

9:15 p.m. ET (Sunday) Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2

10:00 p.m. ET (Sunday) Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3

12:30 a.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1

1:15 a.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2

2:00 a.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3

Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. ET (Sunday) Women’s Preliminary Round- Group A: ROC vs. Canada

3:40 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Preliminary Round- Group B: Denmark vs. Czech Republic

8:10 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Preliminary Round- Group B: China vs. Sweden

8:10 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Preliminary Round- Group A: Switzerland vs. Finland

Luge

3:00 a.m. ET (Monday) Doubles Training Run 3

4:20 a.m. ET (Monday) Doubles Training Run 4

6:50 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Singles Run 1

8:30 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Singles Run 2

Nordic Combined

1:30 a.m. ET (Monday) Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Official Training 2

Short Track Speed Skating

6:30 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s 500m- Quarterfinals

6:44 a.m. ET (Monday) Men’s 1000m- Quarterfinals

7:13 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s 500m- Semifinals

7:20 a.m. ET (Monday) Men’s 1000m- Semifinals

7:41 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s 500m- Final B

7:46 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s 500m- Final A

7:52 a.m. ET (Monday) Men’s 1000m- Final B

7:58 a.m. ET (Monday) Men’s 1000m- Final A

Skeleton

8:40 p.m. ET (Sunday) Women Official Training Heat 1

After Heat 1 (Sunday) Women Official Training Heat 2

11:25 p.m. ET (Sunday) Men Official Training Heat 1

After Heat 1 (Sunday) Men Official Training Heat 2

Ski Jumping

5:30 a.m. ET (Monday) Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition

6:45 a.m. ET (Monday) Mixed Team 1st Round

7:51 a.m. ET (Monday) Mixed Team Final Round

Snowboard

11:00 p.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1

11:27 p.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2

11:54 p.m. (Sunday) Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3

Speed Skating

3:30 a.m. ET (Monday) Women’s 1500 m