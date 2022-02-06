Full women’s hockey schedule for Monday, February 7th in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

This will be the fifth day of women’s ice hockey games in the 2022 Winter Olympics and we could see the playoff stage field settled. Sweden and Denmark each need a win to remain alive in the race for one of the Group B playoff spots.

The Monday slate actually starts late on Sunday. Canada faces the ROC to open the schedule. The expectation is Canada and the USA face off late Monday with unbeaten records, but the Canadians need to handle their business against the ROC. That’s followed by Denmark taking on Czechia, China facing off against Sweden and Switzerland playing Finland.

Women’s hockey schedule, Monday, February 7th

ROC vs. Canada

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Sunday)

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Puck line: Canada -6.5 (-150), ROC +6.5 (+130)

Total goals: 8 (Over +105, Under -125)

Denmark vs. Czech Republic

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Puck line: Czechia -3.5 (-125), Denmark +3.5 (+105)

Moneyline: Czechia -5000, Denmark +1400

Total goals: 6 (Over +100, Under -120)

China vs. Sweden

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Puck line: Sweden -1.5 (260), China +1.5 (-335)

Moneyline: Sweden -120, China -105

Total goals: 4.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Switzerland vs. Finland

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Puck line: Finland -3.5 (+140), Switzerland -160)

Moneyline: Finland -1400, Switzerland +750

Total goals: 5.5 (Over/Under -110)

