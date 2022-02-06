Full women’s hockey schedule for Monday, February 7th in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

This will be the fifth day of women’s ice hockey games in the 2022 Winter Olympics and we could see the playoff stage field settled. Sweden and Denmark each need a win to remain alive in the race for one of the Group B playoff spots.
The Monday slate actually starts late on Sunday. Canada faces the ROC to open the schedule. The expectation is Canada and the USA face off late Monday with unbeaten records, but the Canadians need to handle their business against the ROC. That’s followed by Denmark taking on Czechia, China facing off against Sweden and Switzerland playing Finland.
All odds below courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Women’s hockey schedule, Monday, February 7th
ROC vs. Canada
Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Sunday)
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Puck line: Canada -6.5 (-150), ROC +6.5 (+130)
Total goals: 8 (Over +105, Under -125)
Denmark vs. Czech Republic
Time: 3:40 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Puck line: Czechia -3.5 (-125), Denmark +3.5 (+105)
Moneyline: Czechia -5000, Denmark +1400
Total goals: 6 (Over +100, Under -120)
China vs. Sweden
Time: 8:10 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Puck line: Sweden -1.5 (260), China +1.5 (-335)
Moneyline: Sweden -120, China -105
Total goals: 4.5 (Over -120, Under +100)
Switzerland vs. Finland
Time: 8:10 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Puck line: Finland -3.5 (+140), Switzerland -160)
Moneyline: Finland -1400, Switzerland +750
Total goals: 5.5 (Over/Under -110)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.