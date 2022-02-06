Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Monday’s events online through NBC Sports

The 2022 Winter Olympics continue Monday on what is technically Day 3 of the Games but is actually the sixth day of competition. We’ll start to see more medals being handed out with qualifying events from the previous days wrapping up.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

The headline event be the women’s giant slalom, featuring Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin. Due to rescheduling because of conditions, the event will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. She’ll be looking for back-to-back gold medals in this event and her third overall gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

There will be also be medals awarded in the women’s 1500m speed skating, with 30 skaters making 3.75 laps of the ice. Brittany Bowe of the United States is scheduled to compete here, one of the flag bearers for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony.